The Roots And Grace Bowers To Headline The 2nd Annual Amplified Presented by EY Benefit Concert

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — WhyHunger, a non-profit focused on addressing world hunger, announced the details for its second annual benefit concert supporting its annual Hungerthon fund-raising campaign.

The Amplified Presented by EY concert lands at New York’s Irving Plaza on Tuesday, October 15th with a slate of funk, blues, hip hop, and soul, including iconic Grammy Award winners and Tonight Show house band The Roots, and guitarist Grace Bowers and her band The Hodge Podge, with additional special guests to be announced.

Now in its 39th year, the Hungerthon fund-raising campaign supports WhyHunger’s work to end hunger and protect the human right to nutritious food.

“It’s hard to think of a more worthy goal than helping people worldwide to access food. We’re honored to join WhyHunger for a great night of music and proud to support the work they do – making the world a better place,” said The Roots in a joint statement.

“It’s a privilege to support the legendary band The Roots for such an incredible cause like WhyHunger. We’re excited about the opportunity to raise money and awareness for community-led solutions that help feed those in need,” added Grace Bowers.

“We’re thrilled to hold our second annual Amplified – a joyous celebration of music that raises awareness of our important mission. Nutritious food is a human right, but one often denied. We’re proud of our work worldwide to address the social, environmental, racial, and economic injustice at the root of hunger, and we hope you’ll join us in this ongoing journey toward justice,” said WhyHunger’s Executive Director Jenique Jones.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.