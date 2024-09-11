UMG Expands Its Licensing Deal With B2B Music Company Tuned Global

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced it has expanded its partnership with Tuned Global, expanding the B2B music and streaming technology provider’s access UMG’s catalogue of recorded music.

Under the terms of the expanded partnership, Tuned Global’s clients will have access to an integrated route to market to use licensed music from UMG’s artists.

Additionally, Tuned Global’s clients will have a one-stop shop to access technological expertise and licensing support for UMG recorded music. The partnership will enable UMG sound recordings to be licensed and delivered, with usage reports and royalties administration.

The deal expands on Tuned Global’s existing partnership with UMG that includes a direct content feed from UMG and hosts their repertoire on a cloud-based infrastructure, delivering music to a list of clients, DPSs and other services around the world.

“This partnership is designed to provide a consolidated route to market for promising music projects and companies who reach out to Tuned Global, wanting to access UMG’s recorded music catalogue, but unsure who to reach out to. Using this agreement, they can get their project off the ground through one point of contact, Tuned Global. We believe this will turn more exciting ideas in music into realities,” stated Con Raso, Tuned Global’s Managing Director.

“We’re excited about the opportunities that will be created by this new global licensing agreement. In expanding our partnership with Tuned Global, we are pleased to now integrate the licensing of UMG’s catalogue of recorded music into Tuned Global’s suite of technological solutions. This new way of working will help to enable ideas to be enhanced by UMG repertoire all over the world,” added James Healy, SVP, Digital Strategy and Business Development, Universal Music Group.