2024 MTV Video Music Awards Full List Of Winners

ELMONT, NY (CelebrityAccess) – The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) took place Wednesday (September 11) at UBS Arena and was hosted by the ineffable Megan Thee Stallion. The broadcast marked the show’s 40th Anniversary, premiering at Radio City Music Hall on September 14, 1984. The night was full of clips of shows from the past, and Taylor Swift made VMA history.

Fans have been casting their votes for the winners since the nominations were announced in August. Swift walked away with seven trophies, including the evening’s top Video of the Year category for “Fortnight ft. Post Malone.” That makes her the artist with the most solo career VMA wins, surpassing Beyonce and the artist with the most video of the year wins. Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Eminem and others also took home a moon man.

Katy Perry was presented with the MTV Video Vanguard Award and performed a medley of her hits. Read on to see all the winners at the VMAs (in bold).

Video of the year

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Billie Eilish — “LUNCH”

Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red”

Eminem — “Houdini”

SZA — “Snooze”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

MTV Push Performance of the Year

Aug. 2023: Kaliii — “Area Codes”

Sept. 2023: GloRilla — “Lick or Sum”

Oct. 2023: Benson Boone — “In The Stars”

Nov. 2023: Coco Jones — “ICU”

Dec. 2023: Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Jan. 2024: Jessie Murph — “Wild Ones”

Feb. 2024: Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

March 2024: Chappell Roan — “Red Wine Supernova”

April 2024: Flyana Boss — “yeaaa”

May 2024: Laufey — “Goddess”

June 2024: LE SSERAFIM — “EASY”

July 2024: The Warning — “Automatic Sun”

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be”

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll — “Wild Ones”

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Best Pop

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA — “Rich Baby Daddy”

Eminem — “Houdini”

GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”

Gunna — “fukumean”

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti — “FE!N”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys — “Lifeline”

Muni Long — “Made For Me”

SZA — “Snooze”

Tyla — “Water”

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage — “Good Good”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

Best Alternative

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”

Hozier — “Too Sweet”

Imagine Dragons — “Eyes Closed”

Linkin Park — “Friendly Fire”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control (Live)”

Best Rock

Bon Jovi — “Legendary”

Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Green Day — “Dilemma”

Kings of Leon — “Mustang”

Lenny Kravitz — “Human”

U2 — “Atomic City”

Best Latin

Anitta — “Mil Veces”

Bad Bunny — “MONACO”

KAROL G — “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN”

Myke Towers — “LALA”

Peso Pluma & Anitta — “BELLAKEO”

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”

Shakira & Cardi B — “Puntería”

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon — “Last Heartbreak Song”

Burna Boy — “City Boys”

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”

Tems — “Love Me JeJe”

Tyla — “Water”

USHER — “Pheelz”

Best K-Pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto — “Seven”

LISA — “Rockstar”

NCT Dream — “Smoothie”

NewJeans — “Super Shy”

Stray Kids — “LALALALA”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER — “Deja Vu”

Video for Good

Alexander Stewart — “if only you knew”

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For”

Coldplay — “feelslikeimfallinginlove”

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll — “Best For Me”

RAYE — “Genesis.”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Best Direction

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”

Eminem — “Houdini”

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Charli XCX — “Von dutch”

Dua Lipa — “Illusion”

Olivia Rodrigo — “obsessed”

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Best Editing

Anitta — “Mil Veces”

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Eminem — “Houdini”

LISA — “Rockstar”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Best Choreography

Bleachers — “Tiny Moves”

Dua Lipa — “Houdini”

LISA — “Rockstar”

Rauw Alejandro — “Touching The Sky”

Tate McRae — “Greedy”

Troye Sivan — “Rush”

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande — “the boy is mine”

Eminem — “Houdini”

Justin Timberlake — “Selfish”

Megan Thee Stallion — “BOA”

Olivia Rodrigo — “get him back!”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX — “360”

LISA — “Rockstar”

Olivia Rodrigo — “bad idea right?”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa”

Best Trending Video

Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Camila Cabello ft. Playboi Carti — “I LUV IT”

Chappell Roan — “HOT TO GO!”

Charli XCX — “Apple”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Yuki Chiba — “Mamushi”

Tinashe — “Nasty”

Best Group

*NSYNC

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

NCT Dream

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Summer

Ariana Grande — “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”

Billie Eilish — “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Eminem — “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion — “Wanna Be”

Hozier — “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

SZA — “Saturn”

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Tommy Richman — “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Beyoncé — “Love on Top”

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliott — “Like a Virgin” & “Hollywood”

Eminem — “Real Slim Shady” & “The Way I Am”

Katy Perry — “Roar”

Lady Gaga — “Paparazzi”

Madonna — “Like a Virgin”

Taylor Swift — “You Belong With Me”