Outback Presents Elevates Emily Scerri to Vice President Of Entertainment Strategy

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Outback Presents today announced the promotion of Emily Scerri to Vice President of Entertainment Strategy.

In her new role, Scerri will continue to expand Outback Present’s footprint in the live entertainment space and drive the success of the promotion company’s special events and music initiatives. She will work alongside co-CEO Mike Smardak and the company’s board of directors. Scerri previously held the title of Director of Touring. She is based in Outback’s Nashville office.

“I’m beyond excited to be part of Outback Presents’ continued growth and proud to share the same values of innovation and the boutique approach of an independent promoter,” says Scerri. “Being part of this team has been an incredible journey so far, and I’m especially grateful to work alongside Mike Smardak. His mentorship, support and extensive industry insight have been invaluable. I’m eager to continue expanding our reach and impact in the live entertainment space.”

“Emily exhibits every attribute of success needed for a tremendous career in this business: integrity, work ethic and core promoter values,” explains Smardak. “I am very excited to see all of the things she will accomplish in the future, and I am eager to continue supporting her initiatives.”

Scerri’s passion for live music and entertainment began in her hometown of Brisbane, Australia. At the age of 15, she began what eventually became her career in live events, working in the box office for renowned music festivals such as Byron Bay Bluesfest, Soundwave and CMC Rocks with family-owned, independent ticketing and marketing company Emedia Campaigns. She later went on to assist with operations and artist liaison for The Big Pineapple Music Festival and Bondi Beachfest.

At 21, Scerri moved to Los Angeles to further pursue her passion for live music and entertainment abroad. Since then, her career has spanned roles at Dick Clark Productions, where she assisted with talent booking for iconic televised events such as the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve and later at AEG Presents in the Comedy and Global Touring departments where she worked on club to stadium size tours including Rammstein, BLACKPINK and more. Most recently at Outback Presents, Scerri has been instrumental in overseeing and leading projects for renowned artists such as The Kid Laroi, Erykah Badu, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and America.

