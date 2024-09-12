Warner Chappell Music UK And Defected Records Announce New Joint Venture

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music UK (WCM UK), the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group (WMG), has teamed up with award-winning British dance label Defected Records to launch an exciting new joint venture. WCM UK will now exclusively administer Defected Music’s publishing roster and catalog.

Established in 1999, Defected has evolved and adapted over time while maintaining its cultural values and musical identity. It now resembles more of a music media group with the label as its epicenter. One of the longest-running independent labels of its kind, Defected continues to advocate for the cultural impact of house music in the UK and has remained well-respected in the music industry for 25 years.

The label’s publishing arm, Defected Music, has recently enjoyed several big successes, including credits on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album and Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),’ as well as massive tracks from Purple Disco Machine and John Summit, such as ‘Substitution,’ ‘Where You Are’ and the Camelphat club classic ‘Cola.’

The signing was marked at Defected’s legendary residency at Ushuaïa last month.

“Our mission is to uphold house music’s standards globally, to service our community while helping artists build longer lasting, more impactful, and more profitable careers,” said Wez Saunders, Defected’s CEO. He continued: “This JV with Warner Chappell Music UK will allow us to continue this and grow even further. I am particularly grateful to Darren Young, Sam Lowe and the whole Warner Chappell team for making this happen and to our Director of Business Affairs, Shamus Damani, for his ongoing support and for joining me on this next stage of Defected’s journey.”

Shamus Damani commented, “We look forward to working with Warner Chappell Music UK, who clearly understand our DNA and can provide us with an award-winning team to ensure the success of this next phase of Defected Music’s evolution.”

Amber Davis, SVP and Head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “I am delighted that we’re partnering with the iconic Defected Records – which is such a well-respected and innovative name in house music. I’ve been such a fan of its genre-defining catalog for many years, and it’s been a real team effort and privilege to bring these two companies together. I’d like to thank Wez, Shamus, Sam, Shani (Gonzales) and Darren (Young) for all their work and support in getting the deal done.”

Sam Lowe, A&R Consultant, Warner Chappell Music UK, concluded: “We are proud and excited to partner with Defected Records. The group clearly has a great recipe for success, and we can’t wait to start collaborating. Defected is a cultural phenomenon in the UK dance scene and we want to help it take its vision to the next level. I know this will be a great partnership, and we’re excited about what will come.”