After Several Years Of Closure, Barcelona’s La Paloma Re-Opens For Its Fall Season

BARCELONA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Barcelona’s famed ballroom, the La Paloma, announced it has officially re-opened ahead of its fall season, following several years of closure.

The 1,000-capacity nightclub, which has been closed for several years, has been slowly coming back to life in a phased re-opening.

First opened in 1903, the club’s baroque interior that has been maintained since 1919, featuring unreserved booth seating available at dancefloor level and on the upstairs balcony floor.

Bookings in September include Antal, Machinedrum (Live), Danilo Plessow B2B Hugo LX (All Night Long) and Fantastic Man, with Barcelona-based Mainline Collective.

October’s lineup at La Paloma includes Egyptian Lover, Luke Una, Mr. Bongo, and Ruby Savage, Weval, GAZZI, softchaos, Chico Blanco and DJ Sweet6teen among others.

Additionally, events by local promoters, including PPL United, Mainline Collective, Poly Ritmo Club, Jokkoo Collective and ODD CLUB are also in the works.