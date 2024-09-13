Beats To Ballots: Musicians For Kamala Livestream Set For September 17

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On September 17th, 2024, “Musicians for Kamala,” a national livestream musical event, is bringing together a diverse coalition of artists, elected officials, entertainment professionals, and music lovers to mobilize voters, inspire action, and build a force for positive change through the power of music. The event will feature performances and appearances by acclaimed artists, including Jack Johnson, Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips, Moby, L7, Elvin Bishop & Los Lobos, Todrick Hall, Qveen Herby, Bootsy Collins, Sheila E., Shepard Fairey, and many more.

Hosted by Nic Harcourt, a renowned music journalist known for breaking artists like Coldplay, Adele, Norah Jones, and Arctic Monkeys, takes the stage host. Viewers will be treated to unforgettable performances interwoven with messages of joy, civic duty, and the importance of supporting the Harris-Walz campaign in the upcoming election.

This all-volunteer, grassroots initiative began as a small idea among friends and quickly evolved into a national effort. It started with music industry professionals Jacob Tell, Erik Koral, and John Lucchetti, who sought to create a broader platform after being inspired by the Dead Heads for Kamala event.

Recognizing the need for more resources, they were soon connected to Highland Park, IL, Mayor Nancy Rotering and the Harris-Walz campaign. Music professional Shelly Hartman joined the team, followed by Jeff Atlas, a veteran producer of significant entertainment and political events like 3 Democratic National Conventions and the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. Atlas brought in accomplished producers Michelle Willrich, Philip D’Amour, Anthony Samu, and Ta’Nai Cie Drayton, whose expertise elevated the project to new heights.

“Our team came together quickly from all parts of the music industry, showcasing how important this election is despite demographics or psychographics. We believe in music’s universal power to drive change and are proud to support the Harris-Walz campaign. As soon as word spread, musicians and industry experts nationwide reached out to help.” – Jacob Tell, CEO of Oniracom.

This is democracy in action. Musicians for Kamala is a powerful example of what’s possible when like-minded individuals unite for a common cause. Friends invite friends who bring in more friends, and a small idea transforms into a platform for positive change.

Event Details: Date: Tuesday, September 17th, 2024

Time: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

Location: Online Livestream (Link to be provided upon RSVP)

Call to Action: Be part of this unique and inspiring event! RSVP now to secure your spot for “Musicians for Kamala” and join us in making a meaningful impact. Experience incredible music, be inspired by powerful messages, and take action to support a brighter future for our country.