Emerging Country Star Kelli Belles Signs Recording And Publishing Agreements With Deluge Music And Announces Fall Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising country artist Kelli Belles, known by her stage name Belles, has signed a global recording agreement with Deluge Records Nashville/East Music Row Records and an international publishing agreement with Deluge Music. This partnership with Deluge represents a pivotal moment in her career, and the company is eager to support Belles as she continues to leave her imprint in music. Her partnership with Deluge comes on the heels of the announcement for the highly anticipated Trust Issues Tour, which is set to kick off this fall in Nashville.

“I am beyond excited to join Deluge Music, Deluge Records Nashville and East Music Row Records.” Belles shares. “This partnership feels like the perfect fit, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to work with such a passionate and supportive team. I’m excited for the journey ahead, and I’m ready and excited to embrace the future of my music career.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Belles to the Deluge family,” said Deluge Founder David Robkin. “Her authentic storytelling, captivating voice, and undeniable talent make her a perfect fit for our roster. We’re excited to support her as she continues to turn heads in the Country music world.”

Belles is steadily making a name for herself with a voice grounded in her Nebraska roots. Since moving to Nashville in 2018, Belles has captivated audiences with her meaningful and witty storytelling. Her original songs, co-written with some of Nashville’s top writers, have garnered over 70 million views and streams across all platforms. Belles has worked alongside renowned writers such as Reid Isbell (“The Kind of Love We Make”/Luke Combs, “Mr. Saturday Night”/Jon Pardi), Jenn Schott (“7500 OBO” and “Two Lanes of Freedom”/Tim McGraw), Heath Warren (“Rock and A Hard Place”/Bailey Zimmerman and “Something You Ain’t Ever Had”/Waterloo Revival), Johnny Gates (“Truck Girl”/Josh Ross, “Loretta Lynn”/Sam Grow, “Mess It Up”/Blake Wood) and Ned Cameron (Grammy-nominated writer and producer has collaborated with artists including Kid Ink, Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, Sean Kingston and more), contributing to her growing reputation as a promising songwriter.

Belles’ journey in music began in Omaha, and her musical family profoundly influenced her. Her mother was a member of the successful sister pop/harmony group Mulberry Lane, so Belles was surrounded by music from a young age. Her early experiences, including touring with her mother’s group and performing in a mother-daughter duo, laid the foundation for her solo career.

Having shared the stage with celebrated country artists, including Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldridge, and Lee Brice, Belles has honed her craft and expanded her fan base. Her headlining performances at iconic venues such as Mercury Lounge in New York City, Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, and First Avenue in Minneapolis underscore her growing influence and respect in the industry.

With a loyal social media following—boasting 386k followers on TikTok, 131k on Instagram, 160k on YouTube, 155k on Facebook, 70 million cumulative views and streams of her original songs on all platforms, and 1 million direct fan reach—Belles connects with her fans through her music and live interactions. Her mission is clear: to write songs that resonate deeply with her audience, making them feel empowered, confident, and understood.