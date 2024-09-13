Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To A Lesser Charge In DUI Case

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of “driving while ability impaired,” and was ordered to perform community service and pay a fine of $500 to close the matter.

Timberlake, whose license is already suspended, was also required to make a public service announcement encouraging fans not to get behind the wheel after they drink.

“Even if you had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Timberlake told press outside of the court after the hearing, the Associated Press reported. “There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend, take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

Timberlake, who is 33, was arrested in June in Sag Harbor, N.Y. after police performed a traffic stop after observing the pop singer fail to obey traffic signals and maintain his lane.

During his arrest, Timberlake told police that he had consumed one martini and was following a friend home after a night on the town.

Driving while ability impaired is a lesser charge than driving under the influence and includes people with a blood-alcohol content of .05-.07. less than the legal limit of .08 in New York.