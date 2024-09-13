Little Big Town Announces First Ever Christmas Album And Dates For The ‘Take Me Home Tour’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Santa Claus is coming to (Little Big) Town! Multi-platinum Grammy-Award-winning four-piece Little Big Town – comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – is giving us an early holiday gift with their first-ever Christmas album with The Christmas Record, out October 4 via Capitol Records Nashville. Can’t wait to deck the halls? “Christmas Night With You” is now available on all DSPs.

From the warm invitation of the opening track “Glow” to the irresistible groove of closer “Holiday,” the 11-track record – produced by Dave Cobb – is full of stunning renditions of country classics and festive originals to keep you dancing through the New Year and beyond.

“Ever since we started as a band, we have dreamed of making a Christmas record. We all love the season’s traditions and treasure the memories with our families,” shares Westbrook. “For our 25th year together, we finally made that record. We wrote several original songs for the project and also recorded some of our favorites we’ve been singing together for years. We’re so proud of how it came together and hope the fans love it as much as we do.”

This marks a year of firsts for Little Big Town – last month, the band kicked off their blockbuster 25th anniversary celebration with their first-ever Greatest Hits album. Consisting of 12 tracks that span the group’s genre-defining discography, the record pays tribute to their remarkable journey thus far and teases what’s to come thanks to fresh collaborations with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Sugarland.

This fall, Little Big Town will hit the road for the Take Me Home Tour, which kicks off October 24 in Greenville, South Carolina, and stops at arenas nationwide with special guest Sugarland – full routing below. Along with the 18-stop touring run, the band will be ringing in the holidays with NBC for their one-of-a-kind special, “Little Big Town’s Christmas at The Opry.” The 2-hour holiday spectacular will feature performances from Little Big Town along with some extra-special guests. Stay tuned for more updates!

The Christmas Record

1. Glow

2. Santa Claus Is Back In Town

3. If We Make It Through December

4. Someday At Christmas

5. Christmas Night With You

6. Believe In Christmas

7. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

8. Tennessee Christmas

9. Christmas Time Is Here

10. Evergreen

11. Holiday

Tour Dates

October 24 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

October 25 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

October 26 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

October 31 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

November 1 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

November 2 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

November 7 – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN

November 8 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

November 9 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

November 14 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

November 15 – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

November 16 – Vibrant Arena at The MARK – Moline, IL

November 21 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

November 22 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

November 23 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

December 11 – Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, MS

December 12 – Gas South Arena – Duluth, GA

December 13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN