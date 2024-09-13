(Hypebot) — Last month AI generated images falsely depicting Taylor Swift endorsing Donald Trump spread across social media. Since then, the pop icon came with a statement about the fake endorsement, followed by a real one…

Taylor Swift Responds to Trump AI Lies with a real Endorsement

OP-Ed by Timothy Geigner via Tech Dirt

Last month, we discussed the internet’s reaction to Donald Trump, well, Donald Trumping all over social media. He shared several images on social media, some of which were real, some of which were parody, and some of which were AI generated images, all of which appeared to suggest that Taylor Swift had endorsed him. In fact, his own contribution to that social media post were two whole words: “I accept.”

But there was nothing to accept, of course. And the internet’s reaction in far too many places was all in advocating legal action by Swift’s team, including utilizing new laws untested in the courtroom in order to sue Trump over this implied false endorsement. I suggested that would be a massive waste of time and money. Instead, if the actions Trump took irritated Swift, the sweetest revenge would be a highly publicized endorsement of Harris (Swift endorsed Biden last cycle) or, in lieu of that, at least a public rebuke of the social media posts. From that previous post:

But the larger point here is that all Swift really has to do here is respond, if she chooses, with her own political endorsement or thoughts. It’s not as though she didn’t do so in the last election cycle. If she’s annoyed at what Trump did and wants to punish him, she can solve that with more speech: her own. Hell, there aren’t a ton of people out there who can command an audience that rivals Donald Trump’s… but she almost certainly can! Just point out that what he shared was fake. Mention, if she wishes, that she voted against him last time. If she likes, she might want to endorse a different candidate.

Now, I’m quite certain Her Swiftness didn’t actually read my post and take it as the advice it was designed to be, but she certainly has acted as though she had. Less than a month after Trump’s AI nonsense, and immediately after the debate between Trump and Harris, Taylor Swift took to social media herself both to address what Trump did and to endorse Harris.

Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades. I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope, Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady

Now, the focus of this post is not that Trump is the Big Bad, or to suggest that anyone view Swift’s endorsement as a gospel they themselves must follow. Instead, the point is the one we made originally: no lawsuit was needed for Swift to address this. As we said: “she can solve [this] with more speech: her own.”

That lines up fairly well with Swift’s statement: “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

The real question is whether this endorsement ever would have happened without Trump’s online antics. We can’t know for certain, but it sure sounds from Swift like they may have lit the spark.