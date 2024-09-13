Warner Music Korea Launches New Label MPLIFY And Signs Olivia Marsh

SEOUL, KOREA (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Korea announced the launch of MPLIFY, a progressive label that supports Korean artists with international connections. By concentrating on English-language music, MPLIFY aims to help these artists engage with a worldwide audience and succeed in the international music scene.

The first artist to join the label is Olivia Marsh, a talented Korean-Australian singer-songwriter who will showcase her unique sound in her debut single, which will be available on all major DSPs from October.

Drawing inspiration from diverse artists, including ABBA, John Denver, Tame Impala, and Vera Blue, Marsh seamlessly blends pop and R&B to create an enchanting musical experience. She honed her skills at the University of Melbourne, where she studied Interactive Composition and collaborated with various producers and songwriters in the K-pop scene.

Samuel Ku is the executive producer at Warner Music Korea and the head of MPLIFY. He is a Korean-American music producer, songwriter, and executive with over 15 years of industry experience. Samuel is known for his forward-thinking approach to music production and talent development. He has collaborated with various artists across multiple genres and is poised to significantly impact the global music landscape.

The label represents a fresh approach to music production and artist management, allowing musicians to express their distinctive voices while targeting audiences worldwide. It aims to build a global fanbase and support artists in navigating the complexities of the international music landscape.

Marsh says: “I am delighted to sign up with MPLIFY and to work with such a warm, passionate, and innovative team. I am grateful for their support and kindness and excited to begin my journey with them. I can’t wait to share my music with you all.”

Ku comments: “Warner Music Korea is excited to launch a new label dedicated to nurturing artistic talent and helping artists like Olivia thrive creatively. This platform aims to connect artists with fans globally, leveraging Warner Music’s extensive network and resources. Our commitment is to support exceptional talent by providing the tools they need to succeed. MPLIFY embodies our mission to elevate unique voices within the music industry.”

Jonathan Serbin and Chris Gobalakrishna, Co-Presidents of Warner Music Asia, add: “With the launch of MPLIFY, we are committed to nurturing a new generation of artists who reflect the richness of our global culture. We believe that music has the power to unite and inspire, and through MPLIFY, we’re excited to provide a stage where unique voices can resonate with audiences around the world.”