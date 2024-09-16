Lyte Is Offline, Is The Innovative Ticketing Platform Out Of Business?

Lyte is offline without explanation and has been since last week without. The home page reads only “undergoing scheduled maintenance.”

Multiple sources tell Hypebot that they are unable to access their ticket inventory or other sections of the site. Lyte has not yet answered our inquiry or issued an explanation.

Just a week ago Lyte was still promoting its group ticket buying solution Lyte Groups.

$53 Million

Starting with a seed round in 2016 through the company’s series B round in January 2021, Lyte had raised $53 million in 5 successive funding rounds.

But as with all startups who try to “fix” ticketing, Lyte’s efforts were dwarfed by Ticketmaster, AXS, StubHub and handful of powerful and deep pocketed primary and secondary ticketers.

