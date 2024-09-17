2024 Emmy Awards: Historical Moments And Full Winners List

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Bear, Shogun, Baby Reindeer and Hacks were the big winners at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, which took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and was hosted by the comedic father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

The night’s big awards went to FX’s Shogun for Outstanding Drama Series, and they led the nomination count with 25. Hacks was awarded Outstanding Comedy Series, while Netflix’s Baby Reindeer was awarded Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

HISTORICAL MOMENTS:

The FX drama Shogun made history by awarding the first two Japanese actors two Emmys: Hiroyuki Sonada for Best Actor in a Drama and Anna Sawai for Best Actress. The show was nominated for 25 Emmys and took home 18 statues on Sunday, setting a new Emmy record for the most wins by a show for a single season.

The “Is It or is not a comedy series” The Bear entered the night with 23 nominations in the comedy category, becoming the most nominated comedic show in Emmy history.

The complete list of winners is below.

Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Fallout” (Prime Video)

“The Gilded Age” (Max)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Prime Video)

“Shōgun” (FX) (WINNER)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Max)

“Hacks” (Max) (WINNER)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited or Anthology Series

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (Max)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) (WINNER)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (“Reservation Dogs”)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (“Hijack”)

Donald Glover (“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”)

Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)

Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)

Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shōgun”) (WINNER)

Dominic West (“The Crown”)

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”)

Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”) (WINNER)

Jon Hamm (“Fargo”)

Tom Hollander (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Andrew Scott (“Ripley”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) (WINNER)

Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”)

Maya Erskine (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”)

Anna Sawai (“Shōgun”) (WINNER)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”) (WINNER)

Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”)

Juno Temple (“Fargo”)

Sofia Vergara (“Griselda”)

Naomi Watts (“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)

Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) (WINNER)

Paul Rudd (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (“Shōgun”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) (WINNER)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”)

Takehiro Hira (“Shōgun”)

Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey “(Fellow Travelers”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“The Sympathizer”)

Tom Goodman-Hill (“Baby Reindeer”)

John Hawkes (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Lamorne Morris (“Fargo”) (WINNER)

Lewis Pullman (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Treat Williams (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”)

Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”) (WINNER)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”)

Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”)

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) (WINNER)

Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”)

Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”)

Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”)

Lily Gladstone (“Under The Bridge”)

Jessica Gunning (“Baby Reindeer”) (WINNER)

Aja Naomi King (“Lessons In Chemistry”)

Diane Lane (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”)

Nava Mau (“Baby Reindeer”)

Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Party • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Randall Einhorn, Directed by

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Christopher Storer, Directed by (WINNER)

The Bear • Honeydew • FX • FX Productions

Ramy Youssef, Directed by

The Gentlemen • Refined Aggression • Netflix • Netflix, Moonage Pictures and Miramax TV

Guy Ritchie, Directed by

Hacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show • I’m The Pappy • BET+ • Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment and Dae Light Media

Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Stephen Daldry, Directed by

The Morning Show • The Overview Effect • Apple TV+ • Media Res in association with Apple

Mimi Leder, Directed by

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Hiro Murai, Directed by

Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions

Frederick E.O. Toye, Directed by (WINNER)

Slow Horses • Strange Games • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Saul Metzstein, Directed by

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty • Beat L.A. • HBO | Max • HBO in association with HyperObject Industries, Steeplechase Amusements, Jim Hecht Productions and Jason Shuman Productions

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Directed by

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer • Episode 4 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Weronika Tofilska, Directed by

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Noah Hawley, Directed by

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans • Pilot • FX • FX Productions, 20th Television

Gus Van Sant, Directed by

Lessons In Chemistry • Poirot • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios

Millicent Shelton, Directed by

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Steven Zaillian, Directed by (WINNER)

True Detective: Night Country • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Issa López, Directed by

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors” (WINNER)

“The Voice”

Scripted Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (WINNER)

“Saturday Night Live”

Talk Series

“The Daily Show” (WINNER)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Career Day • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Fifth Chance in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

The Bear • Fishes • FX • FX Productions

Girls5eva • Orlando • Netflix • Universal Television for Netflix

Hacks • Bulletproof • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

(WINNER)

The Other Two • Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good • HBO | Max • Max in association with Broadway Video, Above Average, Jax Media, Kelly/Schneider and MTV Entertainment Studios

What We Do In The Shadows • Pride Parade • FX • FX Productions

Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown • Ritz • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Peter Morgan, Written by

Meriel Sheibani-Clare, Written by

Fallout • The End • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Written by

Graham Wagner, Written by

Mr. & Mrs. Smith • First Date • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Big Indie Pictures

Francesca Sloane, Written by

Donald Glover, Written by

Shōgun • Anjin • FX • FX Productions

Rachel Kondo, Written for Television by

Justin Marks, Written for Television by

Shōgun • Crimson Sky • FX • FX Productions

Rachel Kondo, Written for Television by

Caillin Puente, Written for Television by

Slow Horses • Negotiating With Tigers • Apple TV+ • See-Saw Films in association with Apple

Will Smith, Written by (WINNER)

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Baby Reindeer • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production

Richard Gadd, Written by (WINNER)

Black Mirror • Joan Is Awful • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

Charlie Brooker, Written by

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Noah Hawley, Written by

Fellow Travelers • You’re Wonderful • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a Fremantle and Showtime Studios Production

Ron Nyswaner, Written for Television by

Ripley • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Steven Zaillian, Written for Television by

True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Issa López, Written by

Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman: Just For Us • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Above Average

Alex Edelman, Written by (WINNER)

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees • Netflix • Animal Pictures and Irwin Entertainment for Netflix

Jacqueline Novak, Written by

John Early: Now More Than Ever • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Abso Lutely Productions

John Early, Written by

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool • Netflix • Jax Media for Netflix

Mike Birbiglia, Written by

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences