REO Speedwagon Announces Retirement Due To ‘Irreconcilable Differences’

(CelebrityAccess) — Amid ongoing health issues and disagreements between band members, the veteran rock act REO Speedwagon announced plans to retire from touring in 2025.

The band announced the decision in a joint statement shared on their website:

To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now. If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it’s not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect. Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour. Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years. For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well. Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin. So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever.

The group, known for hits such as “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep on Loving You” reached their creative and commercial peak in the 1980s and despite lineup changes has continued to actively tour.

Along with the group post shared by the band, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Hall shared his own comments on the situation via social media.