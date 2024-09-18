300 Entertainment Chairman And CEO Kevin Liles Announces Exit

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Kevin Liles has announced his departure as chairman and CEO of Warner Music’s 300 Entertainment. On Tuesday (September 17), Liles revealed that he would step down by the end of September but continue as a consultant throughout the year. In his memo, obtained by Billboard, Liles reflected on the company’s growth and the legacy built over the past decade.

“The cultural impact we created in 10 years when starting from scratch is simply unmatched in the modern era,” Liles stated. “We transformed our value proposition – ‘mindset of independent, muscle of a major’ – into a model for the rest of the industry to chase in this new era of music. But if there’s one consistent in music and culture, it’s that change is inevitable.”

Liles’s exit follows other significant departures, including Max Lousada, CEO of recorded music, and Julie Greenwald, longtime Atlantic chief. Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl confirmed that Liles would not be replaced at 300, and executives Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab would take over. Kyncl praised Liles as a “charismatic leader” for his many accomplishments.

“Kevin is one of those charismatic leaders who’s been successful in many different roles…artist manager, label founder, entrepreneur, senior executive…he even started out as a DJ and songwriter,” Kyncl wrote. “That’s given him a 360 vision that makes him an extraordinary brand-builder, artist advocate, and champion of creative expression. With 300 Entertainment, he has been instrumental in growing a distinct identity from the ground up to a level that few other new labels have matched in the last twenty years.”

Liles co-founded 300 Entertainment 2014 alongside Lyor Cohen, Todd Moscowitz, and Roger Gold. The independent label quickly became dominant in the industry, signing and developing major stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Migos, Fetty Wap, and Young Thug. Warner Music Group acquired 300 in 2021 and merged it with Atlanta Music Group to form 300 Elektra Entertainment Group.