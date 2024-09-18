Musician And Songwriter J.D. Souther, Dead At 78

NEW MEXICO (CelebrityAccess) — John David “J.D.” Souther, the influential musician and songwriter who helped define the country-rock sound of the 1970s and wrote hits for artists including The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, has passed away at the age of 78.

His death was announced on his official social media channels. According to the Los Angeles Times, he died on September 17th at his home in New Mexico; a cause of death was not disclosed.

Souther was a celebrated songwriter whose contributions were instrumental in shaping the country-rock genre. His notable compositions include “Heartache Tonight,” “New Kid in Town,” and “Victim of Love,” which soared up the charts performed by The Eagles.

He also penned hits for Linda Ronstadt, such as “Faithless Love” and “White Rhythm and Blues,” along with songs for Roy Orbison, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Don Henley, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Brooks & Dunn, among others.

Born in Detroit and raised in New Mexico, Souther moved to Los Angeles in the 1960s, where he became roommates with future Eagles member Glenn Frey.

In 1972, Souther launched his solo career with the release of his self-titled debut album in 1973. He went on to release eight more solo albums, achieving commercial success with his 1979 album You’re Only Lonely, which peaked at number 41 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Souther co-founded The Souther–Hillman–Furay Band, a supergroup featuring Chris Hillman (The Byrds), Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield), and drummer Jim Gordon (Derek & The Dominos), though the band released only one album together.

In addition to his music career, Souther made notable appearances as an actor in television dramas like Thirtysomething and Nashville, as well as in films such as Postcards from the Edge and My Girl 2.

In 2013, Souther was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, where he was celebrated as “a principal architect of the Southern California sound and a major influence on a generation of songwriters.”