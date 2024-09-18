Peermusic Names Samantha Schilling Robinson As VP Of Neighbouring Rights

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – peermusic, the world’s most extensive global independent music publishing and neighbouring rights company with 39 offices in 32 countries and 200+ employees worldwide, has appointed Samantha Schilling Robinson as Vice President, peermusic Neighbouring Rights as announced by Mary Megan Peer, CEO, peermusic. Schilling Robinson was Vice President of Neighbouring Rights at Songtradr, INC. In her new role, Schilling Robinson will be based in the peermusic offices in Los Angeles and will report to Erik Veerman and Paul Smelt, managing directors of peermusic Neighbouring Rights.

peermusic Neighbouring Rights is the global independent leader in neighbouring rights with a client roster that encompasses over 300+ recording rights owners and 3000+ performers, including many internationally recognized artists such as Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Metallica, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R. and Stromae, and over 300 record labels including Armada Music, Codiscos, Spinnin’ Records, Empire, Ninja Tune, and Big Machine. Peermusic Neighbouring Rights also provides services to several CMOs to collect and administer international remuneration for their recording rights owner members, including IFPI Sweden and SWISSPERFORM. Recent signings include Teddy Swims, members of Simple Plan, and Juno prize winner TALK.

Peer commented: “At peermusic Neighbouring Rights, we work to leverage our experience, network and knowledge to get performers and rights owners the fair share they deserve, wherever their music is played. We welcome Samantha to the peermusic Neighbouring Rights team and will benefit from her deep expertise in Audio Visual neighboring rights and Latin American experience.”

Veerman and Smelt commented: “Samantha is a trusted and proven executive with incredible knowledge in the neighbouring rights sector, and she consistently delivers on her commitment to ensuring that the royalties collected in neighbouring rights reflect the impact of her client’s music globally. To have her choose to continue to build upon her career at peermusic Neighbouring Rights and to be able to offer her level of care, attention, and detail to our clients is incredible. We could not be happier to welcome her to our peermusic Neighbouring Rights team as we continue to grow and expand services to our clients.”

Schilling Robinson commented: “The exceptional level of expertise that peermusic has set in the neighbouring rights industry over the past few years is unparalleled. They have been a disrupter regarding the expertise that a neighbouring rights company should provide clients, while developing proprietary client-facing technologies from the outset to give a much-needed transparency and the underlying data to their neighbouring rights clients. As a long-time neighbouring rights executive, I believe that peermusic has set a new standard for these clients with its expansive global network, relationships, and exceptional client service levels. It’s truly an honor to join this incomparable team, and I thank Mary Megan, Erik and Paul for this opportunity.”

Schilling Robinson brings over 17 years of experience in creative and rights management. Having previously served as the Vice President of Neighboring Rights Manager at Songtradr, she is dedicated to maximizing royalties for artists/composers and performers worldwide. Schilling Robinson has developed a profound understanding of international copyright laws and royalty distribution systems throughout her career. In this new role at peermusic Neighbouring Rights, she will collaborate closely with record labels, artists, composers, and collecting societies to ensure precise collection and distribution of royalties to neighbouring rights clients, focusing on the Audio-Visual sector. Schilling Robinson will work to leverage her expertise to navigate intricate licensing agreements and optimize revenue streams for peermusic Neighbouring Rights clients.

Schilling Robinson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Latin American Studies and International Policies, focusing on law and policy-making, which complements her comprehensive knowledge of the music industry landscape. Her professional journey includes collaborations with major Collectives globally, and she has contributed significantly to financial success by effectively managing Neighboring Rights portfolios. In 2022, she was honored in Billboard’s 40 under 40 for her work in neighboring rights in Latin America.