Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Loses His Appeal To Be Freed From Jail While Awaiting Trial On Sex Trafficking Charges

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain in federal lockup after a judge on Wednesday rejected an appeal that would have allowed the former rap icon to return home to his mansion in Florida while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

According to the Associated Press, Combs’ defense team proposed a release plan that which included $50 million in bail and would have required Diddy to submit to GPS monitoring and limitations on his visitors but U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter ruled that the proposal was “insufficient.”

Carter ruled that no condition or set of conditions” for Combs’ release would provide sufficient safeguards against the risk of him threatening or harming witnesses, a key element of the case against him, the AP reported.

Combs, whos is 54, stands accused of leveraging his position to compel male and female victims into drug-fueled sex acts that Combs was alleged to have often filmed and participated in.

Combs has been in federal custody since his arrest Monday night at a Manhattan hotel and he entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday in connection with the charges leveled against him.