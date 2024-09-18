Sony Music Nashville’s Randy Goodman Announces Plans To Retire

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Randy Goodman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Nashville, announced plans to retire at the end of 2024 after more than 3 decades in the industry.

“Thank you to Randy for leading our Nashville company through the last nine years and providing some of the biggest new superstars in the genre of country music. These artists are part of his legacy, and he should be proud of that. We look forward to building on the strong base he and his team have set up for the future,” added Sony Music Group Chairman, Rob Stringer.

“Thank you to Rob for his leadership and support throughout my entire time at the Company. The Sony Music Nashville and Provident Entertainment teams are some of the finest executives I’ve had the privilege of working with over my many years in this business,” Goodman said, announcing his plans to step down.

“There are too many people to thank specifically who helped and supported me along the way: my family foremost for their support and grace in letting me stay with it all these years. Looking back over my career’s arc, I am humbled and honored to have had the privilege to work with the artist legends I have; and as importantly, the teams I’ve been privileged to work with and lead. As excited as I am for what’s next no doubt it is bittersweet. It’s all been a gift,” Goodman added.

Goodman has held his current role overseeing both Sony Music Nashville as well as Sony’s Christian music division, Provident Entertainment, since 2015.

He began his career at RCA, where he rose to the rank of Vice President, Global Marketing for RCA in New York before making his return to his hometown of Nashville.

In 1997, Goodman opened Lyric Street Records for the Walt Disney Co., and oversaw the label until 2010, working with artists such as Rascal Flatts and Josh Gracin.

Along with his tenures at Sony and RCA, Goodman is a past President and Chairman and current member of the Country Music Association Board. He also co-chaired the Music City Music Council with former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and is a board member of the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.

In addition, he is on the board of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Tennessee Business Leadership Council, and was named the 2019 Presidential Award recipient for outstanding executive achievement by Music Biz.