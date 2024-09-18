Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena Announces Its New Name

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena announced its new name, 3Arena, following the sealing of a new sponsorship partnership with the Swedish telecommunications company Three.

The 40,000-capacity arena, located in Stockholm, serves as the home ground for Hammarby Football and Djurgården Football, while providing a performance space for major touring artists. The arena annually welcomes about 1.5 million guests a year for sports and concerts by artists such as Madonna, Adele, Elton John, Swedish House Mafia, Kent and many more.

As part of the deal with Three, 3Arena will be equipped with the advanced technology 5G standalone (5G SA) which enables 5G slicing, providing enhanced connectivity for fans on game days and during concerns. Tre was the first telecom company in Sweden to implement 5G slicing during the Stockholm Marathon this summer. The technology has also been used at the Park in Denmark, where 3 Denmark is the main partner.

“We are incredibly proud and happy about 3Arena and our new and long-term partnership with Stockholm Live. Music and football are in Tres DNA, with our strong passion for innovation, connection and experiences, we look forward to contributing to the development of the arena and the entire area. In addition, our head office is opposite the arena, so when the opportunity came, we thought it was a perfect opportunity,” says Haval van Drumpt, CEO of Three Sweden.

“Three is the perfect partner for us, we share the passion for sport, entertainment and a developing Stockholm. Together, we want to continue developing one of the world’s most modern hybrid arenas, which has established itself as a central meeting place for Stockholmers, and which attracts visitors from all over the Nordics when the world’s biggest stars create unforgettable live experiences here,” added Johan Mägi, Commercial Director at Stockholm Live.