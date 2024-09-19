AJ Mitchell Named Grand Prize Winner of Unsigned Only Music Competition

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Unsigned Only Music Competition is excited to announce its 2024 winners. Established in 2012, Unsigned Only is a prestigious international music competition for discovering and supporting independent, unsigned artists. Previous entrants have included Ingrid Andress, Jordan Adetunji, Gabby Barrett, Coco Jones, Tenille Arts, GAYLE, Faouzia, Jordan St. Cyr, Brett Young, and many more.

The 38 winners share over $150,000 in cash, which is split among them. The Grand Prize winner takes home a cash prize of $20,000 and additional music equipment and services.

This year’s overall Grand Prize winner is awarded to Belleville, IL, native and rising pop singer/songwriter AJ Mitchell for the song “Flowers On The Moon.” Mitchell’s songs, which often explore love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, resonate with his listeners, particularly young audiences who relate to his authenticity and vulnerability. His music has racked up over one billion social media streams. As he continues to evolve as an artist, he is establishing himself as one of the bright new voices in contemporary pop music, and his latest album is set to be released soon.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize AJ Mitchell and all of this year’s winners,” said Candace Avery and Jim Morgan, Co-Founders of Unsigned Only. “Each artist brings something special to the table, whether through their musicality, performance, or songwriting.”

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, many other artists are deserving winners in each category. For a list of winners, go HERE.

The panel of judges includes:

Recording Artists: Aimee Mann; LeAnn Rimes, Robert Smith (The Cure); Rufus Wainwright, Jill Scott, Arty, Rodney Atkins; Sanctus Real; I Am They; Chris Culos (O.A.R.); Nicholas Petricca (Walk The Moon); The Devil Makes Three; Janiva Magness; Ruthie Foster; Dame Evelyn Glennie; Russ Landau; Chaerin Kim; Vertical Worship; Masa Takumi; Miles Kane; Tinariwen

Industry Professionals: Anthony DeCurtis (Contributing Editor, Rolling Stone); Michael J. West (Reviews Editor, DownBeat); Jason Lipshutz (Music Editor, Billboard Magazine); Bob Clearmountain (Producer/Engineer/Mixer); Lyndsey Parker (Managing Editor, Yahoo Music); Christopher Scapelliti (Editor-In-Chief, Guitar Player); Kevin McNeese (President, NewReleaseToday); Ole Obermann (Music, TikTok); Damon Stewart (CEO, IGA Talent Mgmt & Consulting); Jeff Zuchowski (VP, Artist Marketing/Industry Relations, Pandora); James Whitting (Partner, Paradigm Talent Agency); Carys Anderson (Staff Writer, The Austin Chronicle); John Dibiase (President, Jesus Freak Hideout); Angel Romero (Founder/Sr. Editor, World Music Central); Cy White (Editor of Music & Culture, The Austin Chronicle); Hilary Saunders (Managing Editor, No Depession); Art Tipaldi (Editor, Blues Music Magazine); Paul Riario (Tech Editor, Guitar World Magazine); James Kempner (Owner, JMK Connections); Jennifer Taunton (Music Supervisor, Level Two Music); Mark Garfield (Co-Director, Pop-Up Music UK Ltd.); Ole Obermann (Music, TikTok); Paul De Barros (Pop Music Editor/Jazz Writer, Seattle Times); Brinson Strickland (President, Collective Music Nashville); Cyrus Kyle Langhorne (Founder, AttackTheCulture.com); Debra Delshad (Sr. Director, Synchronization and Licensing, Angry Mob Music); Alison Bonaguro (Freelance country music journalist): Dylan Berry (Owner, SmashHaus); Brandon Chitwood (Founder/Writer, The EDM Scholar); Nikita Konkin (Artist Manager); and Daryl Berg (VP of Music Strategies/Licensing, Hallmark, Crown Media)