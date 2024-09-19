CTS Eventim’s Peter Rieger Konzertagentur And DreamHaus To Merge

COLOGNE & BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Cologne-based Peter Rieger Konzertagentur (PRK) and Berlin-based DreamHaus, both subsidiaries of the German concert promoter CTS Eventim, announced plans to merge.

Following the merger, the two companies will operate under the name PRK DreamHaus and will be jointly managed by their current managing directors Klaus-Peter (Matze) Matziol and Matt Schwarz.

Additionally, former DreamHaus exec Tobi Habla will also be named as an additional managing director.

Both Schwarz and Matziol will work closely together in the coming years to share knowledge and drive growth while ensuring that if Matziol leaves at a later date, institutional knowledge and experience is preserved as the merged venture.

According to parent company CTS Eventim, the merger will create additional content and management synergies between the two regional companies.

“With the merger of PRK Peter Rieger Konzertagentur and DreamHaus, we are optimally positioning the company to continue to grow in a challenging market environment and to sustainably strengthen its market presence in live entertainment. With the combined expertise and commitment of both teams, we are well equipped to seize new opportunities and to develop the combined company with full energy. I wish Matze, Matt and their teams continued maximum success,” stated CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.