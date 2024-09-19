Des Rocs Announces New Album And Drops New Song And Video For ‘In The Night’ Featuring Underoath

LOS ANGELES, CA (September 19, 2024) – NYC rock revivalist DES ROCS has released a new version and extraordinary video of “In the Night,” featuring Underoath, from his forthcoming deluxe album, Dream Machine: The Lucid Edition, out October 11 on Sumerian Records.

The new version of “In the Night” not only marks the first collaboration between Des Rocs and Underoath but is also his first collaboration with another artist. “We do such different things while at the same time drawing on a similar sense of urgency and intensity,” says Des. “It was so exciting to try to achieve the same emotional response through such different means.”

The stunning video was directed by legendary photographer Mark Seliger, who is known for his work with Rolling Stone as Chief Photographer, where he shot over 188 covers for the magazine. Seliger takes the raw, emotional intensity of the song and elevates the sentiment with a gritty yet pristine backdrop of New York City.

“The intersection of a rich song and an artist who is also a magnetic performer is rare,” says Seliger. “Knowing Des for the last couple of years gave me a direct connection not only with the power of his storytelling but the depth of his emotional intelligence.”

Following Des Roc’s second headline European tour this year (beginning September 20 in Hamburg, Germany), he will play a special hometown show – the final date of his Dream Machine tour – in NYC @ National Sawdust on October 17.

DES ROCS FINAL 2024 DREAM MACHINE TOUR DATES:

Sept 20 Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival 2024

Sept 21 Cologne, Germany @ Gebaude 9

Sept 22 Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

Sept 23 Bruxels, Belgium @ Ab Club

Sept 25 Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

Sept 26 New Castle Upon Tyne, UK

Sept 27 London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

Sept 28 Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

Sept 29 Cardiff, UK @ The Globe

Oct 1 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof, Wiesbaden

Oct 2 Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

Oct 4 Munich, Germany @ Strom

Oct 5 Bologna, Italy @ Estragon

Oct 7 Vienna, Austria @ Chelsea

Oct 8 Zurich, Switzerland @ EXIL

Oct 10 Krakow, Poland @ Klub Zascianek

Oct 11 Warszawa, Poland @ Klub Hydrozagadka

Oct 12 Budapest, Hungary @ Analog Music Hall

Oct 13 Prague, Czech @ Kasarna Karlin

Oct 17 New York City, NY @ National Sawdust