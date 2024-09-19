Downtown Music Names Gareth Mellor As Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music announced the promotion of Gareth Mellor to the role of Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications.

In his new role, Mellor, who is based in the UK, will oversee and coordinate marketing and communication efforts across Downtown’s four core divisions: Publishing, Distribution, Artist & Label Services and Royalties & Financial Services.

He will report directly to Chief Commercial Officer of Downtown Music, David Driessen, and CEO of Downtown Music, Pieter van Rijn.

Mellor most recently served as Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications for Downtown but previously served as Global Head of B2B Marketing for Downtown-company and distributor, FUGA.

He has also previously held senior roles as Head of UK & Ireland for Believe-owned DIY distributor Tunecore and UK & EU Marketing Director for Kobalt and AWAL.

“Whether working with generational talents like Peso Pluma or ANONHI, leading the industry on Trust & Safety initiatives or creating closely knit partnerships with the music companies of today and tomorrow, Downtown has firmly established itself as the leading voice for the independent music sector. Every day presents Downtown with a new opportunity to build a better ecosystem for the creatives and businesses who operate within it and I’m excited to continue elevating their stories alongside our own,” Mellor said.

“Since initially joining FUGA in 2021, Gareth has been an integral part of establishing FUGA’s brand presence and awareness. With a strong understanding of global marketing, he has continued to deliver exceptional results-driven work at Downtown and I look forward to working alongside him in his new role as he continues to elevate and position Downtown’s brand in the global marketplace,” added David Driessen.