HoriGlobal Entertainment Signs Adam Wheeler To Publishing Deal

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – HoriGlobal Entertainment has signed songwriter and producer Adam Wheeler to an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement. The deal includes select portions of his award-winning back catalog as well as future copyrights.

“It’s awesome to have Adam with us at HoriGlobal,” said Butch Baker, Senior VP/Co-Owner, HoriGlobal Ent. “He has been a friend for many years, and I have always admired him as a person and a great songwriter. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

Wheeler has had a robust career in Nashville, landing two cuts on Megan Moroney’s gold-certified Lucky album, multiple cuts on Clay Walker, Tracy Lawrence, Tenille Arts, and Zach John King, as well as cuts by Scotty McCreery, The Crabb Family and others. He also has production credits on Tenille Arts and others. His songs have earned ASCAP and BMI performance awards and were featured on Grammy-nominated, gold, and platinum albums.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with the HoriGlobal family,” said Wheeler. “Butch Baker has a reputation as a great guy and a great song guy. I value both qualities very highly.”

In addition to his work as a songwriter and producer, Wheeler released the critically acclaimed album Soul of a Songwriter last year. Inspired by several co-writer friends who had launched successful indie artist projects, his songs are as genuine and personable as they are relatable. The emotional listening journey presented a gripping group of stout country songs laced with some indie rock production and delivered with the honesty of a vocalist who has lived what he sings.