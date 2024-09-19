Juno Awards Reverse Decision On Award Category Removals

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has reversed its decision to suspend the Christian/Gospel, Reggae, and Children’s Album of the Year categories after solid advocacy from the Canadian music community. CARAS CEO Allan Reid addressed the situation in a statement, recognizing the value of these categories to Canada’s music scene.

“Over the course of last year, CARAS underwent an extensive process of reviewing all Award categories, taking into consideration data such as consumption, number of submissions, and other metrics. Given the feedback from the community, CARAS will not put these three categories on hiatus this year,” Reid said.

He also mentioned that details about changes for the 2025 JUNO Awards will be announced on Monday, September 23. These updates will include the introduction of new categories to reflect the evolving landscape of Canadian music.

Reid reaffirmed CARAS’s commitment to showcasing the diversity and excellence of the country music scene: “We remain dedicated to ensuring the JUNO Awards reflect industry excellence and are representative of the diversity of the Canadian music industry.”

GMA Ca”ada, a major advocate for the Christian/Gospel category, expressed its gratitude for the reversal, as did other organizations like ADVANCE Music Canada. They look forward to celebrating the full range of Canadian music at the upcoming JUNO Awards, which continue to evolve and highlight the growth of the nation’s industry.