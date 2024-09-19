Soundstripe Names Angela Abbott As Global Head Of Music Partnerships

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Soundstripe, the leading music licensing platform for creatives, brands, and enterprises, has appointed Angela Abbott as Global Head of Music Partnerships. In this new role, Abbott will lead the development of strategic relationships with key industry players while expanding the platform’s music catalog to meet the needs of content creators, businesses, and music rights holders.

Abbott brings extensive experience from her previous positions at TIDAL and Pandora, where she secured licensing agreements with major labels like Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music, totaling over $200 million in value.

Travis Terrell, Co-founder and CEO of Soundstripe, expressed excitement about Abbott’s addition: “We founded Soundstripe to address a critical gap in the music licensing space for content creators, but our vision extends far beyond that. With Angela’s proven track record… we are excited to accelerate our trajectory and provide top-tier music solutions for both creators and global brands.”

Abbott shared her enthusiasm about joining the team: “My goal is to forge innovative partnerships that deliver value across the entire music ecosystem, from creators to major brands… Together, we aim to reshape the sync licensing market and unlock new revenue streams for artists, songwriters, and rights holders.”