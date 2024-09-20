Brujeria’s Juan Brujo Dies After Suffering A Heart Attack While On Tour

WHEELING, W.V. (CelebrityAccess) — The Mexican narco-metal band Brujeria revealed more information about the medical issue that forced the cancellation of their tour earlier this week when they announced that group co-founder and frontman John Lepe, known professionally as Juan Brujo, has died.

According to the band, Lepe died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack in Ohio while on tour.

“It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader Juan Brujo has passed away today. Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current Mexorcista tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Viriginia by emergency services, but, despite the medical team’s greatest efforts, he died this morning. His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans’ love and support,” a statement from the band shared on social media said.

The announcement of Lepe’s passing follows the news that Brujeria had canceled all upcoming tour dates due to a “severe medical emergency.”

The tour featured Cancer Christ, Gwar, Black Sheep, and Brat and was the first for the band since the passing of longtime vocalist and musician Ciriaco “Pinche Peach” Quezada in July.

Lepe, along with guitarist Dino Cazares, Jello Biafra, drummer Pat Hoed, bass guitarist Billy Gould, formed Brujeria in 1989, drawing on elements of grindcore and death metal with an infusion of Mexican Narco-culture.

The group achieved commercial success in the early 2000s with albums such as Brujerizmo and Mextremist Hits!