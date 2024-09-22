Gunna Announces ‘Wun Of Dem Nights’ Tour Dates In Select Markets

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Four-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna is set to captivate audiences with exclusive one-off shows in various cities this fall. These special performances aim to provide fans with a unique “Wun of Dem Nights” experience as he celebrates the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, One of Wun, released May 10, 2024, via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. Produced by Live Nation, GUNNA: Wun Of Dem Nights kicks off Saturday, October 19, in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem and continues with stops in Brooklyn, Boston, Houston, Dallas and more before wrapping up on Monday, November 4 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The fall run includes a festival performance at ONE Music Fest in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, October 27.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Monday, September 23, at 9 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the day ahead of the general on-sale on Tuesday, September 24, at 9 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a personal photograph with Gunna, early entry into the venue, an exclusive merch item, and more. The contents of the VIP package vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Gunna has also partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Live Nation to support his non-profit organization “Gunna’s Great Giveaway” by allocating $1 from every ticket sold to support the inner cities in Atlanta.

Together with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), Live Nation, and the support of his fans, Gunna aspires to be a catalyst for positive change with his non-profit organization [Gunna’s Great Giveaway] in his hometown and aims to contribute to the betterment of these communities and transform the economic landscape of Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit gunnasgreatgiveawayfoundation.com.

GUNNA: WUN OF DEM NIGHTS 2024 DATES

Sat Oct 19 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

Mon Oct 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Oct 22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed Oct 23 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun Oct 27 – Atlanta, GA – ONE Music Fest **

Tue Oct 29 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Oct 30 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sat Nov 02 – Las Vegas, NV – Drai’s Nightclub *

Mon Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium