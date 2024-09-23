Atlantic Music Group Unveils New Leadership Team And Structure

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Atlantic Music Group (AMG), part of Warner Music Group (WMG), has unveiled its new leadership team and structure. Designed to maximize AMG’s cultural impact and strengthen its creative expertise, the changes will empower dedicated A&R and Marketing teams at Atlantic Records, 300 Entertainment, and 10K Projects. Starting October 1, Elliot Grainge assumes the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AMG as Julie Greenwald passes the torch after two decades.

Grainge said, “Atlantic Music Group is home to the world’s most extraordinary artists and executives. This great label has moved through a meaningful transition and emerged with a world-class team of ambitious innovators and veteran visionaries. We have a plan to build on the extraordinary achievements of the last twenty years, honor the independent DNA of our labels, and collaborate with artists to pioneer a future filled with opportunity. To all our artists, managers, and partners, we are committed to a single principle – maximum impact for original artists.

We look forward to doing big, bold, brave things together.”

Robert Kyncl, WMG CEO, added: “AMG will be lean, agile, fiercely creative, and deeply passionate about artists and their fans. We’re opening an exciting new chapter in the story of an iconic label. Elliot’s thoughtfully chosen a team that combines a wealth of experience, a diversity of expertise, and a commitment to excellence.”

Atlantic Records, 300 Entertainment, and 10K Projects will all be helmed by forward-thinking leaders. 10K will operate within Atlantic Music Group as a standalone venture controlled by WMG. The Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, and Roadrunner imprints will continue under the AMG banner.

Atlantic Records:

Lanre Gaba has been promoted to President of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music. Lu Mota is EVP and head of A&R, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music, and Marsha St. Hubert is EVP and head of Marketing. They have supported and helped develop acclaimed artists such as Cardi B, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy, and many others.

has been promoted to President of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music. is EVP and head of A&R, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Global Music, and is EVP and head of Marketing. They have supported and helped develop acclaimed artists such as Cardi B, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Burna Boy, and many others. Kevin Weaver is the President of West Coast. The longtime Atlantic leader was most recently behind the record-breaking Barbie The Album and the Twisters soundtrack.

is the President of West Coast. The longtime Atlantic leader was most recently behind the record-breaking Barbie The Album and the Twisters soundtrack. In addition, Brandon Davis and Jeff Levin are EVPs and Co-Heads of A&R and Pop & Rock. Marisa Aron has been promoted to EVP and head of Marketing for Pop & Rock. The trio has managed a roster that includes Lizzo, Charli Cxx, Charlie Puth, Ava Max, Melanie Martinez, and many others.

For 300 Entertainment:

Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab are Co-Presidents. Under their guidance, 300 has supported marquee names such as Young Thug, Mary J. Blige, and Gunna.

For 10K Projects:

Nicholas Ziangas and Molly McLachlan are promoted to Co-Presidents. They have been instrumental in helping breakout stars like Artemas, Trippie Redd, and Rich Amiri.

Atlantic Music Group will combine the strengths of key functions at Atlantic, 300, and Elektra to create one central set of artist development services. These functions at the group level include Creative, Legal, and Business Affairs, Promotion, Press and Media Strategy, Digital Marketing and analytics, Sales and streaming, A&R Research, A&R Administration, and Marketing Operations.

For Atlantic Music Group: