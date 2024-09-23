Blake Shelton Signs With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music star and Grand Ole Opry member Blake Shelton has become the latest artist to sign with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

“Blake is one of the biggest personalities and presences in media,” says Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, Americas, BMG. “America first got to know him through incredible, timeless songs and live shows and then fell in love with him and his sense of humor through TV. We are so excited he’s joining the BMG Global family and cannot wait to share his incredible new music with the world. He’s been laser-focused on delivering some of the best of his career and it shows. We have been dancing through the office, literally not just figuratively, since we heard the first couple songs he played for us!”

“A huge thanks to Jon, Peter, JoJamie, Katie, and the BMG family for being as excited as me about this new chapter we will write together,” said Shelton. “I felt their passion and love for music when I met with them, and I knew I was home. I am READY TO GO!”

Shelton is currently on the charts with his Post Malone collaboration “Pour Me A Drink” which has earned the two recording artists a People’s Choice Award nomination.

He’s also lined up for a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with dates set to begin in February. Later that same month, Shelton is scheduled to hit the road with his His Friends And Heroes Tour, which is scheduled to kick off February 27 in Lexington, KY, featuring Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins and Emily Ann Roberts.