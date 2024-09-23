Kilimanjaro Live Expands Promoter Team With Lottie Bradshaw

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Kilimanjaro Live has expanded its promoting team by bringing on Lottie Bradshaw, formerly the head of venue programming at TEG Live Europe, as a new promoter. Bradshaw will work closely with Kilimanjaro Live director and promoter Alan Day, primarily under the Action! Presents; which focuses on alternative rock, metal, and punk talent. Additionally, she’ll promote shows across various genres like pop and country.

Bradshaw’s seven-year tenure at TEG Live Europe involved work with venues such as Camden Assembly, XOYO, and Tramshed, before transitioning to a promoter role. She worked with artists like RORY, The Aces, GIRLI, and VUKOVI. Prior to TEG, she assisted Emma Banks at CAA, handling artists including Katy Perry, Kraftwerk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Florence and the Machine.

Bradshaw expressed her excitement about the new role: “I’m so excited to be working with such a talented group of people who have pioneered so much in the live sphere. Alan is a great mentor, and I feel immensely grateful for the opportunity to help grow Action and beyond.”

Day welcomed her addition to the team, saying, “We are really proud to welcome Lottie onto the team. Lottie has been on our radar for a while, working with some brilliant acts. Rock is bigger than ever, and together, we look forward to putting on some great shows.”

Action! Presents, formed by Day in 2021, has already worked with acts like Don Broco, BABYMETAL, Sabaton, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, While She Sleeps, and Bullet For My Valentine.