Mixcloud Acquires Online Music Marketplace Encore

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Global music platform Mixcloud has acquired Encore, an online marketplace that connects musicians with performance opportunities. Since its founding in 2014, Encore has facilitated over 50,000 bookings, helping musicians earn $33 million through live performances.

The acquisition aligns with Mixcloud’s mission to support musicians and creators. Mixcloud plans to enhance its offering by combining forces with Encore to provide artists with a broader range of tools and services to grow their careers, monetize their work, and connect with audiences. Despite the acquisition, Encore will continue to operate independently, focusing on booking musicians, bands, and DJs for various events.

Nikhil Shah, Co-Founder of Mixcloud and an early investor in Encore will now serve as Chairman of Encore. Shah has previously emphasized Mixcloud’s dedication to supporting audio culture, including DJ mixes, podcasts, and live sets.

“We are excited to welcome Encore into the Mixcloud family,” said Mixcloud CEO Nico Perez. “Both companies share a deep passion for music, and by working together, we can provide even greater support to musicians and creators, helping them to earn a living and connect with their audiences in new and innovative ways.”

Encore CEO James McAulay, who is also a performing musician, called the acquisition “a big moment for us at Encore.”* He expressed enthusiasm about working with Mixcloud to expand Encore’s reach and provide more opportunities and tools for musicians.

This move comes after Mixcloud launched several artist support features, including a live streaming option in 2020 and its fan-to-creator subscription service, Mixcloud Select, which allows creators to offer exclusive content to subscribers. Mixcloud also has licensing deals with major music groups like Merlin, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group.