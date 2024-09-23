Reggie Bush Sues The NCAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — College sports superstar Reggie Bush, two-time All American and Heisman Trophy winner, has filed a lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the University of Southern California (USC), and the Pac-12 Conference, over the exploitation of his name, and image during his time as a football player at the University of Southern California.

Bush alleged that the defendants capitalized on his name and popularity to generate significant income from TV contracts, merchandise sales, and extensive media rights, which were driven by his success on the field.

Despite this, Bush maintains that he was not compensated for the use of his image, name, or likeness during his college career and that the exploitation continued even after he made a transition to professional football on a National Football League team.

“We appreciate that the new administration at USC is trying to pick up the pieces of the former administrations’ unjust and improper handling of Reggie Bush, however, the delay in fixing this speaks volumes,” stated Levi G. McCathern, an attorney at McCathern Law at Bush’s legal rep.

“This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush; it’s about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions,” added McCathern Law’s Evan Selik.