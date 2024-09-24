Apple Album Booklets: 50K Added To Classical But Not Apple Music

(Hypebot) — 50,000 Apple Album Booklets have been added to Apple’s classical music app “to enhance your listening experience,” but no booklets are available on the main Apple Music service.

Fans hungry for more information about their favorite artists and recordings can find ‘album booklets’ with images and information including lyrics, details about the musicians, songwriters, producers, and more.

But album booklets are only available in Apple Music’s free-to-subscribers companion classical music app. Many albums downloads of a purchased in iTunes also include digital booklets.

Dear Apple Music, Please make Apple album booklets available across all of your music services including Apple Music and Shazam.

“Get closer to the music you love,” reads Apple’s social campaign for the launch. But that sentiment apparently does not extend to fans of other genres or the tens of thousands of active musicians struggling to make a meaningful connection with fans on streaming platform that host more than 100 million tracks with 100,000 more added daily.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.