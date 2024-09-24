Dave Mason Cancels Fall Tour Due To Medical Emergency

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Renowned rock icon Dave Mason has announced the cancellation of his Fall “Traffic Jam 2024” West Coast tour run after doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention.

His team of doctors expects a full and successful recovery, and Mason plans to resume his tour plans in 2025.

Mason said, “I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s Doctor’s orders. I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025.”

The following shows have been canceled. Contact the point of purchase for refund information.

9.20.24 Celebrity Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

9.21.24 Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station – Las Vegas, NV

9.24.24 Lobero Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

9.26.24 The Canyon – Montclair, CA

9.27.24 The Coach House – San Juan Capistrano, CA

9.28.24 The Libbey Bowl – Ojai, CA

10.3.24 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay – San Diego, CA

10.4.24 The Coach House – San Juan Capistrano, CA

10.5.24 The Clark Center for the Performing Arts – Arroyo Grande, CA

10.9.24 Rio Theatre – Santa Cruz, CA

10.10.24 The Center for the Arts – Grass Valley, CA

10.12.24 Harrah’s Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

11.7.24 Book Signing Event at Nashville Social Club – Carson City, NV