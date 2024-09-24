Kesha Goes Independent – Launches Kesha Records In Partnership With ADA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG), today announced a new deal with Grammy-nominated pop sensation Kesha via her newly launched label, Kesha Records. The partnership sees ADA cover global distribution for the star’s future releases, including her upcoming album due out in 2025 and the project’s current single, “Joyride,” which nabbed a Top 10 spot on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. ADA will also work with Crush Music, overseeing marketing and promotion for Kesha’s forthcoming album. This marks Kesha’s first distribution deal and gives her complete creative control and ownership of her work.

Kesha said, “I am proud to announce this partnership to distribute my music through Kesha Records. My name has become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety, and I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label. Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness. I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business.”

Cat Kreidich, President of ADA, said: “Since the start of her career, Kesha’s authenticity has distinguished her as a true artist whose vibrant self-expression resonates strongly with her fans. We believe ADA is the ideal home for her, and we’re honored and committed to supporting Kesha as an independent artist while maintaining her creative integrity and unapologetic, bold spirit.”

Of the new partnership, Crush Music said, “We are honored to be on this joyride with Kesha as she embarks on this new entrepreneurial phase of her career and continues to build Kesha Records with the support of Crush’s full-service team and ADA.”

Kesha’s latest hit, “Joyride,” surpassed 50M streams across all platforms and landed on the Spotify U.S. and Global Viral charts upon release. The star recently hit significant milestones with updated RIAA certifications. “TiK ToK” is now 12x Platinum, and with “Timber,” she has two Diamond-certified singles in the US. Other hits like “Die Young,” “We R Who We R,” and “Praying” have reached 6x and 5x Platinum. These achievements push her total U.S. sales to over 75 million.

The star’s discography also encompasses two No. 1 albums, ten Top 10 singles, and billions of streams. Kesha’s third studio album, Rainbow, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and landed a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Album in 2017. The album’s lead single, “Praying,” spent 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance. Since then, she’s released two critically acclaimed projects, High Road and Gag Order. Quickly catapulting to worldwide acclaim in 2009 after an uncredited feature on Flo Rida’s smash “Right Round,” Kesha’s debut album Animal soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured a string of significant chart successes. The fiery lead single “TiK ToK” quickly garnered global success, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine weeks and, at the time, breaking the record for the highest sales week for a single in the U.S. Recently, the RIAA 8x Platinum single reached one billion streams on Spotify. Other top 10 hits from Animal include “Your Love Is My Drug,” “Blah Blah Blah,” and “Take It Off.” In late 2010, Kesha’s success continued with an additional No. 1 debut on the Hot 100 with “We R Who We R,” in 2013, she nabbed yet another chart-topper with “Timber,” an explosive collaboration with Pitbull.

In addition to her work with Flo Rida and Pitbull, the star has collaborated with numerous artists throughout her accomplished career, including Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, and Zedd, among many others. Additionally, since the start of her career, Kesha has been a staunch advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, women’s rights, and animal welfare through various organizations.