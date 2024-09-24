Lee Abrams: Eye-Ear-Brain – The Media Trifecta

The media trifecta. Three zones that if maximized and woven into a media mission will significant elevate the product to new aesthetic and competitive levels.

EYE-EAR-BRAIN

THE EYE: The eyes need stimulation. They get bored. Repeated formats blank people out in an era where the eyes are subjected to so much “stuff” that life can be a visual blur. While we may not get the visual rush of an amazing film, there are opportunities to cut through if the eyes are presented with noticeably imaginative visual storytelling. TV news, network sitcoms, even websites can be taken to new frontiers by activating eye power to the max. Theater of the eyes.

THE EAR: The most underused, cliched or abused factor. Sound transports images right to your soul. Too often it dives into cliché land, notable in terrestrial and digital radio. But sound can be a blank canvas ready to be painted with audio magic. Sound transports. Even web and print ( audiobooks ) can maximize their sound.

And sound is 360 degrees. It includes the timbre of the voice, the incidental sounds, the sonic environment…And sound is the great memory bank that can reflect the audio roots of the target.

THE BRAIN: A tough one, but thinking in terms how brains are wired and focusing on that “psychographic.” Like ’em or loathe them, Fox News has figured out their target pretty damn close. Their competitors have not figured out how their particular target is wired. It can happen through research, intuition, experiences, or all three. Know the target beyond basic age, sex and typically vague metrics. Get into the heads of your users ( or fans ) to give them a show

The combination of the three is powerful. Visuals as media theater, sound to transport to the destination of your choice and the brain wired to the electricity of the product.

It’s really not complicated or expensive but rather a mindset to dive deep into the power of eye-ear-brain and create theaters of the mind, ears and brain.