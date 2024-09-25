Corey Sheridan Joins ADA As The Global Head Of Commerce And Revenue

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group (WMG), today announced that former TikTok exec Corey Sheridan has joined the company as Global Head of Commerce and revenue. In this post, Sheridan will oversee the company’s commercial relationships and strategy, helping drive revenue and maximize the potential of music releases. Based in Los Angeles, he reports to ADA President Cat Kreidich.

Kreidich said: “I’ve had the privilege of knowing Corey for years, and he’s always stood out as a visionary leader with an ability to anticipate industry shifts and trends. His deep passion for indie music, his unique digital and social experience, and influential relationships across labels, artists, and platforms make him an invaluable force on our team. As we continue to take ADA into the future, his leadership will be instrumental in driving commercial success and generating new revenue opportunities for our partners.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the all-star ADA leadership team. They have a clear vision and unmatched drive to strengthen what a distribution company can offer,” said Sheridan. “I’m grateful to Cat for entrusting me with this vital responsibility and am excited to have the opportunity to unlock even more value for the artists and labels we super-serve.”

Most recently, Sheridan served as a senior executive on TikTok’s global music strategy team, where he worked at the intersection of commercial, business development, and operations. During his time in this position, Sheridan was a pivotal stakeholder in creating the TikTok Charts feature and secured TikTok’s partnership with Billboard, forming the TikTok Billboard Top 50. He also secured partnerships with streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music to power TikTok’s ‘Add to Music App’ feature.

For the previous three and a half years, Sheridan led the North American TikTok music operations teams as TikTok’s first Head of Music Operations, responsible for editorial, programming, partnerships and artist support. He was at the helm of showcasing the platform as a premier entertainment brand through music partnerships for the recorded music business and the artist community. During this position, he oversaw groundbreaking partnerships such as SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, Rosalía Motomami TikTok LIVE, Camila Cabello x TikTok LIVE:Familia, and The Weeknd Experience. Before TikTok, he led operations and partnership teams at UnitedMasters, SoundCloud, The Orchard, and IODA.