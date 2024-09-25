The Mullen And Mullen Music Project Launches

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) – Dallas-based Mullen & Mullen Law Firm proudly announces the launch of the Mullen & Mullen Music Project, a dynamic initiative created in partnership with Spune Productions. The collaboration is designed to celebrate and rejuvenate the North Texas music scene by offering a platform for emerging and established artists. The initiative kicked off with a Concert Series at local independent music venues.

Supporting Local Talent and Venues

From August to April, the Mullen & Mullen Music Project will feature 12 concerts at some of North Texas’s most cherished venues. The series kicked off on August 6th with a performance by Ben Nichols of Lucero at Club Dada. After a touring hiatus, the Quaker City Night Hawks returned triumphantly at Tulips FTW on August 30th. The Quaker City Night Hawks concert was filmed on professional-grade video cameras installed at the venue by the Music Project and live-edited by the firm’s videographer Sean Pollaro – himself a musician. The new cameras at Tulips FTW will serve as a wonderful content-creation tool for local artists.

Enhancing the Music Experience

The Music Project has allowed participating venues to expedite substantial upgrades already underway. Ferris Wheelers Live has enhanced its suites and stage while embarking on an ambitious Ferris Wheel lighting project. Club Dada has upgraded its outdoor patio stage. Tulips FTW installed a state-of-the-art video and streaming system, enabling artists to record music and stream live performances. Each venue will also feature new murals designed and created by local artists. You can learn more about the project HERE.

Shane Mullen, Managing Attorney at Mullen & Mullen Law Firm, shared the firm’s vision: “The trust and loyalty of the North Texas community have been the foundation of our success. This project is our way of giving back by enriching the local cultural landscape and supporting the artists and venues that make our region unique.”

Corey Pond, General Manager of Spune Productions, added: “This initiative addresses the challenges faced by the indie music scene, providing more opportunities for local artists and supporting our cherished venues. It underscores the power of community, collaboration, and the enduring spirit of local music.”