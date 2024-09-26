Royel Otis Leads The 2024 ARIA Awards Nominations

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — The nominees have been announced for the 2024 ARIA Awards, celebrating the year’s standout artists in the Australian music community.

Sydney’s sensational guitar-pop duo, Royel Otis, continued a successful run in 2024 as the most-nominated act, earning a total of eight picks this year for their acclaimed album PRATTS & PAIN. The group, which has generated more than 300 million streams to date, were selected as one of 25 artists to watch this year by the Recording Academy.

Their nominations for the 2024 ARIAs include Album Of The Year, Best Group presented by Stan, Best Independent Release presented by PPCA, Best Rock Album, Best Australian Live Act presented by Destination NSW, Song of the Year presented by YouTube, Engineer – Best Engineered Release (Chris Collins) and Producer – Best produced Release (Chris Collins).

Dom Dolla earned six nomiantions for 2024, including nods for Best Solo Artist, Best Dance/Electronic Release, Best Australian Live Act presented by Destination NSW, Song of the Year presented by YouTube, Engineer – Best Engineered Release, Producer – Best Produced Release.

Veteran Aussie artist Kylie Minogue picked up five nominations this year, including picks for Album of the Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Independent Release presented by PPCA, Best Pop Release and Song of the Year presented by YouTube.

Other nominated artists include Angie McMahon, who scores a record five nominations with her 2023 album Light, Dark, Light Again including Album of the Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Independent Release presented by PPCA, Best Rock Album, Best Australian Live Act presented by Destination NSW.

“Everyone at ARIA is absolutely thrilled to celebrate such an incredible list of commercially successful nominees for 2024, across a huge breadth of genres. It is a list that covers global megastars, touring acts on the brink of world domination and a genuinely exciting group of up-and-coming stars with plenty of buzz,” said ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd.

“Personally, I’m really excited by the stars dominating stages across the world in this year’s hotly-contested Best Dance Release, but it’s certainly not isolated to one genre,” Herd added. “This year we get to celebrate a deep list of household names in Australian music that span all genres, highlighting the huge shift in positive momentum that the Australian music industry experienced this year. It’s a time to acknowledge those who are achieving amazing things, and spotlight those who are about to, to ensure we continue this momentum forward into 2025. Congratulations to all of the nominees, their teams, and of course the fans. See you in November!”

“As a huge fan of Australian music, I want to join ARIA in congratulating all the nominees for 2024. This year’s ARIAs demonstrate just how many talented musicians we have, across such a wide range of genres. In NSW the government has been working to revive our live music scene, because it is such an important breeding ground for musical talent. We will continue backing musicians, producers, events and venues to keep Australian music going strong,” stated Australia’s Minister for the Arts, Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy and Minister for Jobs and Tourism, John Graham.

The 2024 ARIA Awards will take place on Nomber 20th at the Hordern Pavilion on Gadigal land.

2024 ARIA AWARDS ARTISTS NOMINATIONS

Album of the Year

Amy Shark – Sunday Sadness (Sony Music)

Angie McMahon – Light, Dark, Light Again [AWAL Recordings]

Kylie Minogue – Tension [Mushroom Music/BMG]

Royel Otis – PRATTS & PAIN [Ourness/Believe]

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other [EMI Music Australia]

Best Solo Artist

Amy Shark – Sunday Sadness (Sony Music)

Angie McMahon – Light, Dark, Light Again [AWAL Recordings]

Dom Dolla – Saving Up [Three Six Zero/Sony Music]

Emma Donovan – Till My Song Is Done [Civilians / The Orchard]

Kylie Minogue – Tension [Mushroom Music/BMG]

The Kid LAROI – THE FIRST TIME [DELUXE VERSION] [Columbia Records/Sony Music]

Tkay Maidza – Sweet Justice [Dew Process/Universal Music Australia]

Tones And I – Beautifully Ordinary [Bad Batch Records/Sony Music]

Troy Cassar-Daley – Between The Fires [Tarampa Music/Sony Music]

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other [EMI Music Australia]

Best Group presented by Stan

3% – KILL THE DEAD [1788 Records/Virgin Music Group]

Hiatus Kaiyote – Love Heart Cheat Code [Brainfeeder/Inertia]

Royel Otis – PRATTS & PAIN [Ourness/Believe]

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Music is Better [Reprise Records/Warner Music Australia]

SPEED – Only One Mode [Last Ride Records/ADA]

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

3% – KILL THE DEAD [1788 Records/Virgin Music Group]

Becca Hatch – MAYDAY [Forever Ever/SonyMusic

Kita Alexander – Young In Love [Warner Music Australia]

Sycco – Zorb [Future Classic]

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – I Love You [Domestic La La]

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – Sunday Sadness (Sony Music)

Jessica Mauboy – Yours Forever (Warner Music Australia)

Kylie Minogue – Tension (Mushroom Music/BMG)

The Kid LAROI – Girls (Columbia Records/Sony Music)

Troye Sivan – Something To Give Each Other (EMI Music Australia)

Best Dance / Electronic Release

Confidence Man – I CAN’T LOSE YOU (I OH YOU/Mushroom Music)

CYRIL – Stumblin’ In (Spinnin’ Records/WMA)

Dom Dolla – Saving Up (Three Six Zero/Sony Music)

FISHER Feat. Kita Alexander – Atmosphere (etcetc Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Music is Better (Reprise Records/Warner Music Australia)

Best Hip Hop / Rap Release

3% – KILL THE DEAD (1788 Records/Virgin Music Group)

Kobie Dee – Chapter 26 (Bad Apples Music/Island Records Australia)

Lithe – Fall Back (GSL/GYROstream)

ONEFOUR – Natural Habitat (ONEFOUR RECORDS)

The Kid LAROI – THE FIRST TIME [DELUXE VERSION] (Columbia Records/Sony Music)

Best Soul / R&B Release

Forest Claudette – Jupiter (Sony Music)

Milan Ring – Mangos (Astral People Recordings/[PIAS])

Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney (Soul Has No Tempo)

PANIA – WE STILL YOUNG (Say Less)

Tkay Maidza – Sweet Justice (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Best Independent Release presented by PPCA

Angie McMahon – Light, Dark, Light Again (AWAL Recordings)

Emily Wurramara – NARA (ABC Music/The Orchard)

Kylie Minogue – Tension (Mushroom Music/BMG)

Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney (Soul Has No Tempo)

Royel Otis – PRATTS & PAIN (Ourness/Believe)

Best Rock Album

Angie McMahon – Light, Dark, Light Again (AWAL Recordings)

Grinspoon – whatever, whatever (Universal Music Australia)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Flight b741 (p(doom) records)

Middle Kids – Faith Crisis Pt 1 (EMI Music Australia)

Royel Otis – PRATTS & PAIN (Ourness/Believe)

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Angus & Julia Stone – Cape Forestier (Sony Music)

Crowded House – Gravity Stairs (BMG/ADA)

Emily Wurramara – NARA (ABC Music/The Orchard)

Emma Donovan – Til My Song Is Done (Civilians)

Fanning Dempsey National Park – The Deluge (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Best Country Album

Casey Barnes – Mayday (Casey Barnes Entertainment/Chugg Music)

Henry Wagons – The Four Seasons (Cheatin’ Hearts Records/ADA)

James Johnston – Raised Like That (Warner Music Australia)

Tori Forsyth – All We Have Is Who We Are (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Troy Cassar-Daley – Between The Fires (Tarampa Music/Sony Music)

Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album

C.O.F.F.I.N – Australia Stops (Damaged Records/Inertia)

Dune Rats – If It Sucks, Turn It Up (BMG/ADA)

Polaris – Fatalism (Resist/Civilians)

SPEED – Only One Mode (Last Ride Records/ADA)

Teenage Jones – The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest (Domestic La La)

Best Blues & Roots Album

Checkerboard Lounge – SUN Sessions (Cheersquad Records and Tapes)

Dope Lemon – Kimosabè (BMG/ADA)

Georgia Mooney – Full Of Moon (Nettwerk Music Group)

Mia Dyson – Tender Heart (Metropolitan Groove Merchants)

The Paper Kites – At The Roundhouse (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Best Children’s Album

Bluey – Dance Mode! (Ludo Studios/Demon Demon Music Group/Rocket)

Emma Memma – Twirly Tunes (GYROstream)

Josh Pyke – It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day! (ABC Music/The Orchard)

The Wiggles – Wiggle and Learn: 100 Educational Songs for Children (ABC Music/The Orchard)

Zindzi & The Zillionaires – Zindzi & The Zillionaires (ABC Music/The Orchard)

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Video presented by YouTube

REAL LIFE LOVE – SPEED, Jack Rudder, Jem Siow, Thomas Elliot (Last Ride Records/ADA)

Cold Treatment – Lime Cordiale, Jack Shepherd (Chugg Music/MGM)

U Should Not Be Doing That – Amyl and The Sniffers, John Angus Stewart (Amyl and The Sniffers/Virgin Music Group)

Time Of My Life – Peach PRC, Josh Harris (Island Records Australia)

Lately – RÜFÜS DU SOL, Katzki (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Beautiful Eyes – Amy Shark, Marcario De Souza (Sony Music)

Is It Ever Gonna Make Sense – Budjerah, Michael O’Halloran [ONYX FILM] (Warner Music Australia)

Dance With Me – Tones And I, Nick Kozakis and Sela Vai (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)Blak Britney – Miss Kaninna, Will Hamilton-Coates (Soul Has No Tempo)

I CAN’T LOSE YOU – Confidence Man, Zac Dov Wiesel (I OH YOU/Mushroom Music)

Best Australian Live Act presented by Destination NSW

Angie McMahon – Making It Through Tour (AWAL Recordings)

Barkaa – BARKAA (Bad Apples Music/Island Records Australia)

Confidence Man – Laneway Festival (I OH YOU/Mushroom Music)

Dirty Three – Love Changes Everything Tour (Anchor & Hope/Remote Control Records)

Dom Dolla – DOM DOLLA AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023 (Three Six Zero/Sony Music)

King Stingray – Regional Run 2024 (Civilians/The Orchard)

Missy Higgins – The Second Act Tour 2024 (Eleven/EMI Music Australia)

Royel Otis – Royel Otis PRATTS & PAIN Tour (Ourness/Believe)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – RÜFÜS DU SOL 2024 Australian Summer Tour Dates (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music)

Tones And I – P!nk Supported By Tones And I (Bad Batch Records/Sony Music)

Song of the Year presented by YouTube

CYRIL – Stumblin’ In (Spinnin’ Records/WMA)

Dom Dolla – Saving Up (Three Six Zero/Sony Music)

FISHER Feat. Kita Alexander – Atmosphere (etcetc Music)

G Flip – The Worst Person Alive (Future Classic)

Jessica Mauboy Feat. Jason Derulo – Give You Love (Warner Music Australia)

Kylie Minogue – Tension (Mushroom Music/BMG)

Lithe – Fall Back (GSL, GYROstream)

Royel Otis – Murder on the Dance Floor – triple j Like A Version (ABC Music/The Orchard)

The Kid LAROI – Nights Like This (Columbia Records/Sony Music)

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started (EMI Music Australia)

Most Popular International Artist

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine (Republic Records/Universal Music Australia)

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft (Darkroom/Interscope/Universal Music Australia)

Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess (Island Records USA/Universal Music Australia)

Charli XCX – BRAT (Atlantic Records/Warner Music Australia)

Drake – For All The Dogs (Republic Records/Universal Music Australia)

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts (Geffen/Universal Music Australia)

Tate McRae – Think Later (RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment)Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department (Republic Records/Universal Music Australia)

Travis Scott – Utopia (Epic/Sony Music Entertainment)

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan (Warner Records/Warner Music Australia)

ARIA Music Teacher Award

Casey Allen – PLC Sydney, Eora Nation, NSW

Hayley Wedding – Seaview High School, Kaurna Land, SA

Nathaniel Miller – Bulman School, Arnhem Land, NT

Susan Sukkar – Petersham Public School, Eora Nation, NSW

ARTISAN AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Daniel Boyd and Nomad Create for KILL THE DEAD – 3% (1788 Records/Virgin Music Group)

Giulia McGauran & Sam Chirnside for Tones And I – Beautifully Ordinary (Better Batch Records/Sony Music)

Louis Leimbach for Lime Cordiale – Enough Of Sweet Talk (Chugg Music/MGM)

Michael Bryers for Troy Cassar-Daley – Between The Fires (Tarampa Music/Sony Music)Tomas Shanahan for Mildlife – Chorus ([PIAS] Australia/Inertia Music)

Engineer – Best Engineered Release

Chris Collins for Royel Otis – PRATTS & PAIN (Ourness/Believe)

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – Saving Up (Three Six Zero/Sony Music)

Eric J. Dubowsky for Angus & Julia Stone – Cape Forestier (Sony Music)

Luke Steele, Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes for Empire Of The Sun – Ask That God (EMI Music Australia)

Tony Buchen for Mildlife – Chorus ([PIAS] Australia/Inertia Music)

Producer – Best Produced Release

Chris Collins for Royel Otis – PRATTS & PAIN (Ourness/Believe)

Crowded House & Steven Schram for Crowded House – Gravity Stairs (BMG/ADA)

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – Saving Up (Three Six Zero/Sony Music)

FISHER for FISHER Feat. Kita Alexander – Atmosphere (etcetc Music)

Luke Steele, Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes for Empire Of The Sun – Ask That God (EMI Music Australia)

FINE ARTS AWARD

Best Classical Album

Australian Chamber Orchestra/ Richard Tognetti – Beethoven Symphonies 1, 2 & 3 ‘Eroica’ (ABC Classic/The Orchard)

Grigoryan Brothers – Amistad – Music For Two Guitars (Decca Australia/UMA)

Orava Quartet – ORAWA (Deutsche Grammophon Australia/UMA)

Sophie Hutchings – A World Outside (Mercury KX/UMA)

Veronique Serret – Migrating Bird (Migrating Bird Records/The Planet Company)

Best Jazz Album

Audrey Powne – From The Fire (Barely Breaking Even/The Orchard)

Elixir (feat. Katie Noonan, Zac Hurren & Ben Hauptmann) – A Small Shy Truth (ABC Jazz/The Orchard)

Mildlife – Chorus ([PIAS] Australia/Inertia Music)

Tourismo – Torque (ABC Jazz/The Orchard)

Vanessa Perica Orchestra – The Eye is the First Circle (Vanessa Perica)

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album presented by Stan

Ack Kinmonth – Scarygirl (Independant)

Harlow – This is HARLOW (Music From Paper Dolls) (Helium/MGM)

Helena Czakja – Nemesis (Original Series Soundtrack) (ABC Music/The Orchard)

Jackson Milas – The Way, My Way (Ambition Records/MGM)

Various Artists – Faraway Downs (DTS Productions/Sony Music)

Best World Music Album

Christine Anu – Waku (ABC Music/The Orchard)

Dobby – Warangu; River Story (ABC Music/The Orchard)

Joseph Tawadros – The Virtue of Signals (Independant/The Planet Company)

Radical Son – Bilambiyal (Wantok Musik/The Planet Company)

Soweto Gospel Choir & Groove Terminator – History of House (Xelon Entertainment)

OUR SOUNDTRACK OUR ADS

Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement

Cancer Council: End The Trend – Bolster Group, JK-47

NRL & AFL: WARRIORS & STORYTELLERS – Fox Sports Australia, Kobie Dee

Qantas Olympics: Already Proud – Howatson+Company, Tones And I

realestate.com.au: Keep Moving – 72andSunny, Eurogliders

Speedo International: Go Full Speedo – Collider/Mirimar, The Beefs