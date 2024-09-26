Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Songwriter & Producer Lauren Christy

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Songwriter/producer Lauren Christy has worked with everybody from Avril Lavigne to Jason Mraz to Korn to Bebe Rexha and many more. This is her story.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lauren-christy/id1316200737?i=1000670767228

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1REpTcCysRmxZtsN1SLMhL?si=x4NaU97NS567YguJgzV4Fw

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/lauren-christy-220546754/

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/8917bdbb-5721-43fb-bd4b-6d21b6db56e9/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-lauren-christy

