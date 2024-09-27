Jonas Group Publishing Acquires Songwriter And Recording Artist Julia Michaels’ Catalog

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jonas Group Publishing and Jonas Catalog Holdings I, LLC, announced the acquisition of a large catalog of copyrights and recordings from songwriter and artist Julia Michaels.

The portfolio of acquired music includes Michaels’ 4x Platinum, Grammy-nominated hit “If The World Was Ending,” which she wrote and recorded with JP Saxe. It also includes “Lose You To Love Me” (recorded by Selena Gomez), Circles Around This Town” (recorded by Maren Morris) and “Pretty Please” (recorded by Dua Lipa).

Other notable inclusions in Michaels’ catalog are “Heaven,” written and recorded for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack “I Miss You” with Clean Bandi, along with material recorded by Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5, Diplo, Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, Noah Kahan, Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini.

“Julia Michaels is a known master of songwriting and is revered across multiple genres of music,” said JGP President Leslie T. DiPiero. “Julia along with her manager, Beka Tishchker and their amazing team have a choice on who they trust to represent her works. We here at Jonas Group Publishing are truly honored that they have chosen us. Listening to her catalog of songs makes us feel like kids in a candy store!”

“Music is all about passion, and I’m so happy this music lives with Leslie, Kevin and their passionate team that values songwriters and creators,” Michaels said. “I look forward to working with them and growing the reach of these songs.”