Alen Torosyan Promoted To Senior Emerging Markets Role At WMG, Jonathan Jules Named VP Of Creative

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, Warner Music announced the appointment of Alen Torosyan to the new role of General Manager of Warner Music Emerging Markets and the hire of respected industry exec Jonathan Jules for the role of Vice President, Creative.

Both Torosyan and Jules report to Alfonso Perez Soto, Warner Music’s President of Emerging Markets, covering the growth territories of Africa, Eastern Europe, India and the Middle East.

“Alen and Jonathan will be at the heart of the dream team powering our Emerging Markets operations. I’ve worked with Alen for many years and have huge respect for his ability to remain unflappable while multitasking on a dozen different projects without losing his forensic focus on detail. I’m also delighted to welcome Jonathan to the team. He has an entrepreneurial can-do attitude and an ability to read the shifting sands of culture and music, anticipating tomorrow’s trends. Together, they’ll help us superserve artists and rapidly grow our business,” stated Perez Soto.

Alen Torosyan, who begins his new duties officially on October 1st, has been a part of the Warner team for more than a decade, working in multiple roles that include Legal & Business Affairs department before becoming VP, Operations for the Emerging Markets division in 2021.

Jonathan Jules joins the company from US independent label, where he served as VP, International Marketing and Operations. In his new role at Warner, he will be tasked with providing strategic input for the division’s A&R and Marketing teams as the label group expands its reach in developing markets.

Alen Torosyan says: “We’ve been building our Emerging Markets division at pace over the last few years. There’s never a dull moment when you’re working with such a huge range of talent across some of the most exciting markets in the world and a team that’s so driven to succeed. Simon Robson and Alfonso have a clear strategic vision about how we can further grow the business over the next few years and it’s a privilege to have a role in shaping that journey.”

Jonathan Jules adds: “I’m excited to have this opportunity to shift the cultural dial through artist development that’s committed to the most exciting talent and music across the hugely diverse region I’ll be working in. I’m so pleased that Alfonso has placed his trust in me and invited me to join one of the most dynamic teams in the global music business.”