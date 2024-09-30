Emancipated, Icon, And Day After Day Form A Joint Venture To Rep Lil Kim’s Touring

(CelebrityAccess) — Day After Day Productions (Day After Day) and Emancipated Icon Entertainment Group (Emancipated Icon) announced joint representation for R&B icon Lil’ Kim and noted producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Teddy Riley for touring worldwide.

Recently formed by Emancipated Talent’s CEO Rich Murphy and Icon Entertainment CEO Greg Walker, Emancipated Icon will collaborate with Seth Shomes’s Day After Day Productions to leverage the capabilities of both agencies in the new venture.

“I am thrilled to be represented by Richard Murphy and Greg Walker of Emancipated Icon Entertainment Group, alongside Seth Shomes of Day After Day Productions. With their expertise and dedication, I am excited to take my touring shows around the world, ensuring that my artistry resonates in every corner of the globe. Together, we are committed to creating unforgettable experiences for my fans and pushing the boundaries of entertainment,” stated Lil’ Kim.

“I am excited to have Richard Murphy and Greg Walker of Emancipated Icon Entertainment Group, along with Seth Shomes of Day After Day Productions, representing me in all areas of entertainment. Their passion and commitment to excellence will elevate my touring experiences around the world. Together, we aim to create remarkable moments for my fans and continue to shape the future of music. The journey ahead is filled with endless possibilities,” Riley added.

“I have known Greg (Walker) and Rich for many years and have deep respect for all they have achieved in the industry. I couldn’t be happier to strategically align with them on icons such as Lil’ Kim and Teddy Riley and I can’t wait to collaborate on behalf of these legendary artists,” added Day By Day’s Seth Shomes.

“I have had the privilege of collaborating with Seth Shomes and Richard Murphy for over a decade in the entertainment industry. Their creativity and vision are truly remarkable, and I couldn’t be more excited about the innovative projects we have lined up together. It’s a thrilling journey to bring our shared ideas to life with two of the most talented individuals in the business,” Greg Walker said.

“Greg and Seth have consistently demonstrated their dedication to excellence and innovation in our past projects together. Their commitment to pushing boundaries and thinking outside the box mirrors my own approach to creativity and professionalism. I have full confidence in our ability to achieve great things together and believe that our partnership will lead to even greater success and growth for all of us,” Rich Murphy concluded.