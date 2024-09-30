Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson Announced As Hosts For The 58th Annual CMA Awards in November

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association and their broadcast partners ABC, announced that Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson will be the hosts of the 58th annual CMA Awards.

Both Bryan and former NFL legend Peyton Manning have hosted the CMAs multiple times in the past but 2024 will be Lainey Wilson’s first time hosting country music’s biggest night.

“Hosting the CMA Awards is such an honor and it’s crazy when I realize this is my 4th year back,” says Bryan. “Peyton and I have really worked to build off each other and now adding Lainey to the mix will just bring another fun element to the night. Celebrating Country Music never gets old to me.”

“I am honored to be back hosting the CMA Awards again this year,” says Manning. “The past two years have been a lot of fun, and I know Lainey is going to bring a special flare. Hopefully she can help me keep Luke in line! Either way, I’m excited for an incredible night of celebration and Country Music.”

“I could not be more excited to host the CMA Awards this year with Luke and Peyton,” says Wilson. “It’s such an incredible honor and something I’ve always dreamed of doing. We’re planning a really great show for y’all, so make sure to watch on November 20!”

The 58th annual CMA Awards will take place Wed, November 20th at 8PM EST at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.