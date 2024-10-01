Live Nation Plans New 50,000 Capacity Outdoor Stadium In Toronto

TORONTO (vip-booking) – Live Nation Canada has unveiled plans for a new seasonal outdoor concert stadium in Toronto, set to open in the summer of 2025.

The venue, named Rogers Stadium, will be located at YZD – the former Downsview Airport Lands – with the name derived from the airport’s call sign. The stadium will accommodate up to 50,000 concertgoers.

Named after communications giant Rogers, which secured naming rights and will serve as the exclusive telecommunications sponsor, Rogers Stadium will add to the company’s sports and entertainment portfolio. Rogers already owns the 39,150-capacity Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team.

The venue will feature seating for 30,000, with additional standing room. Designed as a three-quarter stadium, it will also have a removable stage. Live Nation plans to host 12 to 15 concerts per summer between June and September.

Speaking to The Toronto Star, Erik Hoffman, president of music at Live Nation Canada, commented on the growing demand for large concert venues in the city. “We already consider ourselves a top-tier market in North America, but things have changed in the last couple of years. With an unprecedented number of stadium-level productions on the road, we needed a purpose-built concert venue, especially with the Rogers Centre`s busy baseball schedule,” Hoffman said.