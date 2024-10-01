Narcís Rebollo Named CEO And President Of UMG Owned Latin Artist Services Agency

MADRID, SPAIN (CelebrityAccess) – Narcís Rebollo has been promoted to CEO and President of Universal Music Group’s Latin artist services agency, Global Talent Services (GTS). Rebollo’s appointment comes as GTS transitions into a standalone division, operating independently of UMG’s local music labels.

In his new role, Rebollo will oversee GTS’ global operations across the United States, Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. Based in Madrid, he will report directly to Jesús López, Chairman/CEO of Universal Music Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula. The details of additional leadership appointments for Universal Music Iberian Peninsula will be announced soon.

Founded in 2007 by López, GTS has grown to become what UMG describes as “the world’s leading Latin full-service artist services agency, focused on management, booking, promotion, and brand partnerships.” With offices in eight countries, GTS represents a roster of top Latin artists, including David Bisbal, Pablo López, Aitana, and Leo Santana, among others.

Rebollo has served as President of Universal Music Iberian Peninsula since 2015, overseeing recorded music and GTS operations in Spain and Portugal. Under his leadership, the company has expanded into live events, including concerts, tours, and festivals, as well as commercial audio-visual entertainment.

Commenting on the promotion, López said, “Narcís is one of the most experienced executives in Latin music. His vision of the evolution of the business and the expansion of Latin music around the world in recent years has led him to create a very successful team in Spain and Portugal in the areas of management, booking, promotion, and brands. GTS was born with the purpose of being a full-service agency for artists, and the time has come for it to become an independent business unit within UMG. Narcís is without a doubt, the perfect leader to undertake the growth of GTS globally, and I would like to thank Narcís and his team for their great contribution to our music division in the Iberian Peninsula and wish him much success in his new role.”

Rebollo expressed his enthusiasm for his new responsibilities, stating, “It is a great challenge, responsibility, and an honor for me to lead GTS globally, as we begin this next chapter in its history. Throughout my career, I have always been motivated by a connection with artists as the driving force behind our work. Today more than ever, our artists need strategic support from a company that is both fully focused on management but with the ability to deliver global services and support.”

Rebollo also emphasized the importance of GTS in a rapidly evolving music industry: “With the explosion of interest and influence of live music, and music driving social engagement and conversation more than ever, I strongly believe that GTS is perfectly positioned to provide the best support for Latin artists around the world. I would like to thank Jesús López for this opportunity, and my entire team at Universal Music Spain and Portugal for sharing these exciting years alongside me as the company grew and evolved. I am convinced that they will continue achieving great success in the future.”

Rebollo began his career at the independent music company Divucsa in Barcelona before moving to BMG, where he was responsible for marketing and promotion in the Catalonia region. He later became managing director of the independent EDM label Max Music in 1995. Rebollo was also a founding partner and Vice President of Vale Music, known for its focus on EDM and TV formats such as *Operación Triunfo*. After Universal Music acquired Vale Music in 2006, Rebollo joined UMG and rose through various roles, eventually leading to his most recent position as President of Universal Music Iberian Peninsula.