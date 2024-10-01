Ross And Rocky Lynch Go Global In 2025 With The Driver Era: Obsession Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Driver Era, comprised of Ross and Rocky Lynch, is set to ignite stages worldwide in 2025 with their highly anticipated The Driver Era: Obsession Tour. Produced by Live Nation, their massive 40+ city tour in North America launches on March 7 at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and will journey through major cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland and more before a final stop in Los Angeles, CA, at the Hollywood Palladium on July 18.

“We’re super excited to put on the best show we’ve ever done. Get ready to dance,” says Ross. Rocky added, “This tour is really about inviting fans deeper into our world. “Songs like ‘You Keep Me Up At Night’ play a huge role in that, giving us the chance to explore more personal and authentic themes night after night.”

Fresh off a phenomenal 2023, which saw sold-out performances at legendary venues such as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Pier 17 in New York City plus a global 2024 run across 50+ cities, The Driver Era continues to push boundaries. The 2025 tour promises to deliver the duo’s signature alternative sound with electrifying performances that blend fan favorites and exciting new music.

The band’s latest single, “You Keep Me Up At Night,” released in Fall 2024, has already captivated listeners worldwide, racking up impressive streams as the brothers dive deeper into their personal experiences, adding a new layer of emotional depth to their evolving sound. “You Keep Me Up At Night” follows their previous hit single “Get Off My Phone,” continuing the duo’s exploration of relatable, raw, and intimate themes.

2024 marked a pivotal year for The Driver Era. Alongside their newest singles, they released their first live album, live at the greek, immortalizing their sold-out June 2023 performance at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. With more new music set to drop in 2025, fans can expect a tour that fuses energetic live performances with emotionally charged new material.

U.S. & CANADA TICKETS: Fans can sign up for an Artist Presale now through Tuesday (October 1) at 10 pm PST. Additionally, tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday (October 1). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (October 4) at 10 am local time at ticketmaster.com.

• CITI PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday (October 1) at 10 am local time until Wednesday (October 2) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist and Mastercard presale beginning on Wednesday (October 2). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (October 4) at 10 am local time at thedriverera.com.

SOUTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, October 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (October 4) at 10 am local time at thedriverera.com.

VIP: The Driver Era: Soundcheck and Q&A VIP Package with Ross and Rocky will be available in North America and Australia only and includes one (1) premium ticket to the show, early entry to the venue, exclusive access to the pre-show Soundcheck + Q&A with Ross and Rocky, one (1) VIP merch item hand-selected by one of the brothers and more. Visit thedriverera.com for more information.

THE DRIVER ERA: OBSESSION TOUR DATES:

Sat Jan 18 – Auckland, NZ – Town Hall

Tue Jan 21 – Brisbane, AUS – Fortitude Music Hall

Fri Jan 24 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion

Sat Jan 25 – Melbourne, AUS – Festival Hall

Mon Jan 27 – Adelaide, AUS – Hindley St Music Hall

Fri Mar 07 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

Sat Mar 08 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Mon Mar 10 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Tue Mar 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Mar 13 – Moon Twp, PA – UPMC Events Center

Fri Mar 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Mar 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Mar 19 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Fri Mar 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat Mar 22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Mon Mar 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Mar 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Fri Mar 28 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert Hall

Fri Apr 25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio Obras Sanitarias

Sun Apr 27 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolicán

Wed Apr 30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Sacadura 154

Fri May 02 – São Paulo, BR – Tokio Marine Hall

Fri May 30 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Sat May 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Mon Jun 02 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Tue Jun 03 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thu Jun 05 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Fri Jun 06 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater

Sat Jun 07 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Jun 09 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park

Wed Jun 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Fri Jun 13 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sat Jun 14 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Mon Jun 16 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Wed Jun 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Venue TBA

Fri Jun 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sat Jun 21 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

Sun Jun 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Jun 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sun Jun 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Jul 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Jul 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Wed Jul 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Jul 10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Jul 12 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Tue Jul 15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Fri Jul 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium