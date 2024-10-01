Ross And Rocky Lynch Go Global In 2025 With The Driver Era: Obsession Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Driver Era, comprised of Ross and Rocky Lynch, is set to ignite stages worldwide in 2025 with their highly anticipated The Driver Era: Obsession Tour. Produced by Live Nation, their massive 40+ city tour in North America launches on March 7 at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and will journey through major cities, including Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Portland and more before a final stop in Los Angeles, CA, at the Hollywood Palladium on July 18.
“We’re super excited to put on the best show we’ve ever done. Get ready to dance,” says Ross. Rocky added, “This tour is really about inviting fans deeper into our world. “Songs like ‘You Keep Me Up At Night’ play a huge role in that, giving us the chance to explore more personal and authentic themes night after night.”
Fresh off a phenomenal 2023, which saw sold-out performances at legendary venues such as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Pier 17 in New York City plus a global 2024 run across 50+ cities, The Driver Era continues to push boundaries. The 2025 tour promises to deliver the duo’s signature alternative sound with electrifying performances that blend fan favorites and exciting new music.
The band’s latest single, “You Keep Me Up At Night,” released in Fall 2024, has already captivated listeners worldwide, racking up impressive streams as the brothers dive deeper into their personal experiences, adding a new layer of emotional depth to their evolving sound. “You Keep Me Up At Night” follows their previous hit single “Get Off My Phone,” continuing the duo’s exploration of relatable, raw, and intimate themes.
2024 marked a pivotal year for The Driver Era. Alongside their newest singles, they released their first live album, live at the greek, immortalizing their sold-out June 2023 performance at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. With more new music set to drop in 2025, fans can expect a tour that fuses energetic live performances with emotionally charged new material.
U.S. & CANADA TICKETS: Fans can sign up for an Artist Presale now through Tuesday (October 1) at 10 pm PST. Additionally, tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday (October 1). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (October 4) at 10 am local time at ticketmaster.com.
• CITI PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday (October 1) at 10 am local time until Wednesday (October 2) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist and Mastercard presale beginning on Wednesday (October 2). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (October 4) at 10 am local time at thedriverera.com.
SOUTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, October 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (October 4) at 10 am local time at thedriverera.com.
VIP: The Driver Era: Soundcheck and Q&A VIP Package with Ross and Rocky will be available in North America and Australia only and includes one (1) premium ticket to the show, early entry to the venue, exclusive access to the pre-show Soundcheck + Q&A with Ross and Rocky, one (1) VIP merch item hand-selected by one of the brothers and more. Visit thedriverera.com for more information.
THE DRIVER ERA: OBSESSION TOUR DATES:
Sat Jan 18 – Auckland, NZ – Town Hall
Tue Jan 21 – Brisbane, AUS – Fortitude Music Hall
Fri Jan 24 – Sydney, AUS – Hordern Pavilion
Sat Jan 25 – Melbourne, AUS – Festival Hall
Mon Jan 27 – Adelaide, AUS – Hindley St Music Hall
Fri Mar 07 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium
Sat Mar 08 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Mon Mar 10 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Tue Mar 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Thu Mar 13 – Moon Twp, PA – UPMC Events Center
Fri Mar 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Mar 16 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Wed Mar 19 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
Fri Mar 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat Mar 22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Mon Mar 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Wed Mar 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
Fri Mar 28 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert Hall
Fri Apr 25 – Buenos Aires, AR – Estadio Obras Sanitarias
Sun Apr 27 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Caupolicán
Wed Apr 30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR – Sacadura 154
Fri May 02 – São Paulo, BR – Tokio Marine Hall
Fri May 30 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
Sat May 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Mon Jun 02 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Tue Jun 03 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Thu Jun 05 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Fri Jun 06 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater
Sat Jun 07 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon Jun 09 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park
Wed Jun 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Fri Jun 13 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sat Jun 14 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Mon Jun 16 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
Wed Jun 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Venue TBA
Fri Jun 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sat Jun 21 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
Sun Jun 22 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 24 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Fri Jun 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Sun Jun 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Tue Jul 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Jul 03 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Sat Jul 05 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
Wed Jul 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Thu Jul 10 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Jul 12 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
Tue Jul 15 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Fri Jul 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium